Meet Shivam Dube's Wife, Anjum Khan, A Muslim Actress & Model Who Kept His Identity Secret During Eventful Train Journey From Ahmedabad To Mumbai | Instagram @anjum1786

India’s historic triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 created several unforgettable moments on the field. However, an unusual off-field story involving Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube has now caught the attention of fans.

After India’s dominant win against the New Zealand national cricket team in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Dube reportedly had to return to Mumbai by train due to flight unavailability. With limited travel options available, the cricketer boarded an early-morning train from Ahmedabad along with his wife and a friend, choosing seats in a third-AC coach.

Despite being part of the World Cup-winning squad, Dube tried to keep a low profile during the journey to avoid attracting attention from fans. Speaking about the incident, he revealed, “I wore a cap, a mask and a full-sleeved T-shirt. It was a 5.10 am train, so we hoped there would not be many people on the platform,” Dube told The Indian Express.

However, the plan almost fell apart when a ticket checker suspected his identity and asked if he was Shivam Dube. In a quick moment of wit, Dube’s wife, Anjum Khan, stepped in and handled the situation. According to reports, when the ticket checker asked if the passenger was the cricketer, she calmly responded, “No, why would he come here?” The TC reportedly accepted the answer and moved on, allowing the couple to complete the journey without further attention.

All About Anjum Khan?

Anjum Khan was born on September 2, 1986, and hails from Uttar Pradesh. She has built a career as a model, actress, and voice-over artist. Anjum has appeared in films and television projects, including Hichki starring Rani Mukerji. She completed her graduation in Fine Arts from Aligarh Muslim University.

Shivam Dube and Anjum Khan tied the knot on July 16, 2021, in Mumbai after dating for several years. Their interfaith wedding included both Hindu and Muslim traditions. The couple now shares two children, their son Ayaan, born in 2022, and daughter Mehwish, born in 2025.