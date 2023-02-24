Meet Saba Yussouf: An Entrepreneur, Innovator & Revolutionary

Saba Yussouf was born and raised in London, an extraordinarily enterprising woman who leads a super hectic life!

Saba's background is in the commercialisation of technologies in satellite communication, infection prevention and water treatment. After graduating in Economics from CASS Business School, Saba began her career at Ernst & Young.

At the age of 28, she made an investment in Nanotera Group, a company that conducts research and development for innovations in sustainable energy. Bigwigs like Elon Musk, the US Army, Aramco, Formula 1, the Kingdom of Monaco, the King of Bahrain, and others are among her customers. Saba continues to oversee the creation of R&D patents for blue-chip corporations while serving as a full-time ambassador for the Kids Charity UK, which helps kids with learning difficulties. Nanotera Group is now officially valued at $3 billion. In order to combat climate change in Africa, she just inked a $16 million distribution contract for her ground-breaking INVISI coating solution.

How did it all begin for her? "When I was a young girl, my father always made sure that I had to work for anything I desired, and that ingrained a strong work ethic in me. I didn't like it then, but I do now. I'm sure I'll bring up my kids the same way. I was firmly resolute in investing in solar technology so that everyone might enjoy cost savings after investing in it. Energy is life, in my opinion, and everyone should have access to it.”

Girls need strong female role models to look up to in today's world, when gender equality is finally on the way to becoming a reality. Saba Yussouf most certainly fits this description; she works hard, maintains a healthy balance, and enjoys life to the fullest. You might see her addressing a business conference one morning, and the very next night, she'll be off on a plane jetting to an exotic location for a relaxing retreat.

