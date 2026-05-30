'Medicinal Mushrooms Are Having A Moment In India': Octarine Organics Founder Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand is the founder of Octarine Organics, a company focused on cultivating high-quality medicinal mushrooms in India. With a background in chemistry, molecular biology, and genetics, he has worked at leading research institutions. The growth of medicinal mushrooms is undeniable and more people are turning to alternate medicine to boost focus, reduce stress and lead a better life.

His work spans two international patents, peer-reviewed publications, and gene sequence submissions to global genomic databases. He is currently pursuing a PhD in mycomaterials, exploring sustainable alternatives to plastics and leather using mushroom mycelium, while building a science-led, quality-first mushroom cultivation ecosystem in India.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Siddharth Anand about the growth of medicinal mushrooms in India, its use, science and future growth in medicinal mushroom farming.

Excerpts from the interview:

What has contributed to the rise of medicinal mushrooms in India?

Medicinal mushrooms have been around for a long time but they’re having a bit of a moment in India right now. Post-COVID, people are just way more tuned into things like immunity, stress, and how they’re actually feeling day to day. Our urban life isn’t helping either. Bad air quality, poor work-life balance, ultra-processed foods, poor nutrition and other factors all add up. That’s where mushrooms fit in. As adaptogens, they’re associated with helping the body respond better to stress. People are now exploring Lion’s Mane for brain fog, Cordyceps militaris for low energy, Reishi for sleep and stress, Turkey Tail for gut health, and Shiitake for immunity and skin health.

What are the different types of medicinal mushrooms and their benefits?

There’s a whole range of medicinal mushrooms today, each with very different benefits. Most of the well-known ones like Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, Shiitake, Turkey Tail, and Reishi contain antioxidants, prebiotics, and beta glucans—compounds that interact with the immune system. But what really sets them apart is what we like to call their ‘hero property.’

Lion’s Mane is a recognised nootropic—a compound linked to better brain function. It’s used to support focus, memory, and mental clarity, along with overall nerve health. Cordyceps militaris can pump your energy, endurance, VO2 max, and stamina. It may also help regulate the post-meal glucose spikes and has shown protective effects on liver and kidney cells. Reishi, often called the ‘mushroom of immortality’ in Chinese medicine, is commonly associated with better sleep, stress regulation, and supporting hormonal balance, especially in women.

How do you grow these mushrooms?

Most of the mushrooms we work with are pretty particular about how they grow. They need the right mix of temperature, humidity, and nutrition to really thrive. That nutrition comes from what we call a substrate, which could be anything from straw and hardwood sawdust to grain-based mixes like wheat or rice bran. Some, like Cordyceps, are even more high-maintenance and require a specialised nutritional medium with specific minerals and vitamins.

How did you learn?

I come from a background in chemistry, molecular biology, and genetics, which definitely shapes how I approach this. But a lot of it has also been hands-on. Before starting Octarine Organics, I spent time across India learning mushroom cultivation, working in mycology labs, and even exploring permaculture. What we’ve built is really a mix of that on-ground learning and a strong scientific foundation. We’re trying to grow things as cleanly, consistently, and thoughtfully as possible.

Can people grow their own mushrooms?

Yes, and it’s been so exciting to see how curious and enthusiastic people are, especially during our workshops and training sessions. In India, some mushrooms like oyster and milky mushrooms are quite forgiving and can grow in relatively low-tech conditions all year round. But others like Lion’s Mane, Shiitake, and Turkey Tail, can only be grown in places like hilly areas like Nagaland, Kodaikanal etc. where temperatures stay lower for most of the year. If you’re looking for consistent high-quality production in urban environments, a temperature-controlled grow room setup becomes quite essential.

How did you initially develop an interest in mushrooms?

I initially got interested in medicinal mushrooms while exploring natural ways to support mental health. That quickly turned into a full-blown rabbit hole, and the more I learned, the more I realised how deeply fungi are connected to different parts of all life. That curiosity has now led me to start working on a PhD in biomaterials, where I’m exploring mushroom-based alternatives to plastics and leather. It’s been fascinating to see how something so overlooked can have such wide-ranging potential.

How can medicinal mushrooms be made more accessible to larger audiences in India considering the price point might not be affordable for some people?

Right now, it’s still a niche category with limited reliable producers, which keeps prices high. As awareness grows, more producers will enter the space, which will improve supply and bring costs down through scale. Policy support can also help. Currently, subsidies in India largely focus on button mushrooms. Expanding these to include medicinal varieties could significantly boost production. With the right mix of education, infrastructure, and policy backing, medicinal mushrooms can become far more accessible across different consumer segments.

Which mushrooms are edible and which ones are not?

There’s a great line by the famous writer, Sir Terry Pratchett: “All mushrooms are edible. Most mushrooms are edible only once.” It’s funny but real. There isn’t a single physical trait that can tell you if a mushroom is safe or not. We generally rely on traditional local knowledge while foraging for mushrooms. Our knowledge of novel mushroom species is currently limited. Scientists have catalogued about 15-20,000 different species, only a fraction of which are edible. That’s why commercially grown mushrooms are the safest bet. They come from verified strains and are cultivated under controlled conditions. If you’re not trained, it’s best not to experiment with wild varieties.

What are some success stories of people consuming medicinal mushrooms?

We’ve seen some pretty positive real-world feedback over time. Lion’s Mane users often come back saying things like, “I don’t procrastinate as much”, and “I feel sharper, more focused” or that they’re not rereading the same email five times. Cordyceps tends to show up in a different way. People just feel like they have more in the tank, whether it’s getting through that post-meal afternoon slump, pushing a bit harder for that extra set during a workout, or hyping yourself up before a meeting. Reishi is the one people get most vocal about with better sleep, fewer 3 AM wake-ups, and just feeling calmer overall. It’s not dramatic overnight stuff, but those small shifts really add up. And once you see the difference it makes in your daily life, there’s no unseeing it.

What are three trends you are seeing in mushrooms right now?

It’s a really exciting time for this space. Increased accessibility of science, global focus on sustainability, and movements like citizen science have accelerated the growth of this budding field. One, medicinal mushrooms are moving into the mainstream, especially around mental wellness, immunity, and long-term health. Two, fungi are being used far beyond food in things like bioremediation, soil health, and even plant-based meat alternatives. And three, mycomaterials are gaining serious momentum. We’re seeing mushrooms being used to create biodegradable alternatives to plastics, leather, and even concrete. With more research and interdisciplinary work happening, this is no longer a niche area. It’s starting to get serious attention, including here in India.