Maximum Medley: From Netfli'x The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe to a Spotify podcast... Here are top picks of the week

Bookshelf: Motivational Diet for 369 Days: Quotes for Days by Pratibha Tiwari

Motivation plays an important part in our daily lives. It pushes us to give our best, be it at work, home or otherwise. Lack of motivation not only affects our minds but in the long run it takes a toll on us physically as well. It is as important as our basic needs of food, water, clothes and shelter. If you are feeling lost and demotivated, this book will guide you to get back in the groove. The book, peppered with quotes, will act as your motivational diet for 365 days. After every quote, there are a few questions that will help you understand yourself and the situation in a better manner. The introduction has certain steps that will ease you into the book. The writer has done a commendable job by turning a book into a workbook that ignites motivation.

Watch and Chill: Popeye — The Continuing Adventures

Say Popeye and every ‘80s kid will think, Spinach! This animation made an entire generation eat spinach just to grow stronger. Take a nostalgic trip with our ‘Popeye the sailor man’, as he goes about saving either the love of his life, Olive Oyl, or himself from the brute, his nemesis, Bluto. Do you hear the whistle blowing in the background, the signature tune? ‘Coz we most definitely do! Make your Sunday a fun day by time-travelling to your childhood!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Attend: Ghazal writing and appreciation workshop

If you love listening to ghazals and harbour aspirations of writing one, this online workshop will teach you its nuances. Film writer and lyricist Devroop Sharma makes one of the oldest forms of poetry a fun experience. The session will deepen your knowledge of ghazal by simplifying its process in the form of lyrics and composition. Devroop will also share anecdotes and the history of ghazal.

To register visit: bookmyshow.com

Podcast: The Horror Show by Khooni Monday — Scary Stories in Hindi

It’s spooky time as The Horror Show unleashes scary tales and takes you on a goosebumps-inducing eerie ride. This scarefest brings to you stories about spine-chilling legends, creepy bhoots and chudails, and some of the most haunted places across the globe. If you get an adrenaline rush by listening to ghostly stuff, then this podcast is the place to be.

Where to listen: Spotify

Documentary: The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe

Directed by Emma Cooper, this documentary revolves around the life and untimely death of one of the popular American actresses, Marilyn Monroe. Through unseen interviews with some of her close friends and archival footage, you get a deeper insight into the diva’s life.

Where to watch: Netflix

Games: Indian Chess League

Chess lovers, assemble! Take your love for the game to the competition level by playing against amateurs and professionals at this online gaming event. There are 10 players in a group and the game is played throughout the month. Once you choose the time slot, you can change it. Hence, make the right choice before jumping into the game. The winner gets a prize of Rs 10,000 and the runners up get between Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

To register visit: insider.in

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 07:00 AM IST