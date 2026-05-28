MasterChef India Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Diagnosed With Breast Cancer; Asks For Prayers & Support In Viral Hospital Bed Picture | Instagram @masterchefpankajbhadouria

Pankaj Bhadouria, best known for winning the inaugural season of MasterChef India, has shared a heartbreaking health update with her fans. The celebrity chef recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

The announcement came through her social media account, where Pankaj posted a picture from the hospital. In the viral image, she was seen resting on a hospital bed dressed in a patient gown, surrounded by medical equipment and wires. Alongside the emotional picture, she wrote, “I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Need your prayers and support.”

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Soon after the post surfaced online, fans and well-wishers flooded social media with messages of strength, love, and speedy recovery wishes for the chef.

Pankaj also shared additional glimpses from the hospital through her Instagram stories. In one of the videos, she was seen preparing for multiple medical tests while sitting in a hospital robe with a cannula attached to her hand. The clip carried the text, “Going for tests and more tests…..not a happy place to be.”

MasterChef India Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Diagnosed With Breast Cancer; Asks For Prayers & Support In Viral Hospital Bed Picture | Instagram @masterchefpankajbhadouria

In another heartfelt video message, the chef personally addressed her followers and explained why she chose to share the news publicly.

“I wanted to tell all of you personally because you all feel like my extended family. I have been diagnosed with breast cancer and right now I really need your prayers and support. They say prayers work miracles, so please keep me in your prayers,” she said emotionally.

For those unfamiliar, Pankaj Bhadouria became a household name after winning the first-ever season of MasterChef India in 2010. Before entering the culinary industry, she reportedly spent nearly 16 years working as an English teacher before deciding to follow her passion for cooking by participating in the reality show.