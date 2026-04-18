Martin Roemers' Exhibition 'Homo Mobilis' In Mumbai Will Invite You to Hop on For an Exciting Ride!

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India Marisa Gerards, Radi Parekh of Artisans, and photographer Martin Roemers. |

'Vehicles carry more than just passengers. They carry identity.' These words encapsulated the central theme of Martin Roemers’ exhibition at Artisans, in partnership with the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mumbai. The exhibition examined vehicles as symbols of identity, class, and cultural expression.

Martin studied at the AKI Academy of Visual Arts in Enschede, the Netherlands, and for several years has been working on long-term projects resulting in exhibitions and photo books.

His current project Homo Mobilis is on display at the Artisans Centre in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai from April 17 to May 3, 2026, and Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, Nepal, and Bhutan, was in the city to unveil it.

Martin poses with his portraits. |

For this project, Martin travelled the world, across four different continents, from Senegal to the United States, from the Netherlands to China, to portray people with their vehicles. From compact cars to trucks, tuk-tuks and motorbikes, he photographed people and their different modes of transportation.

While vehicles are typically seen around the world as a means of transport, this exhibition clearly moved beyond that conventional view. Marisa felt it also explored themes of identity and culture. In her view, vehicles can at times represent class and status as well—and that is precisely what Martin has captured in his work.

Photographs clicked by Martin. |

Roemers travelled the world with a large white backdrop, a camera and a simple question: "Would you pose with your vehicle for me?"

He and his team would set up a mobile photo studio in public spaces, inviting people to pose with their vehicles. What makes these photographs distinctive is the use of a neutral white backdrop, which isolates each subject and eliminates visual distractions. Measuring 12 meters long and 6 meters high, the background creates a clean, uniform setting that draws full attention to the vehicles and their owners.

Marisa with a portrait clicked by Martin in India. |

Each portrait is meant to carry a story and reflects something about the person photographed. It also speaks about culture, aspirations and rituals. The exhibition offers Mumbaikars an opportunity to join him in an eye-opening exploration of the world, the old-fashioned way.

In one of his Indian portraits, you'll see a young man from Chennai posing with his brand-new bike, alongside his father, who is ready to do a puja to bless the newly acquired possession.

"It is not just about vehicles and transportation. It is also about a statement," shared Marisa. "This is an exhibition that will entertain, make us think, and celebrate what we have in common. I could have all these pictures on my wall. These kinds of pictures make you happy."

"Vehicles tell us about culture, identity and society," added Martin mentioning that this project started in Mumbai, and is connected his earlier project Metropolis, in which he photographed leading cities across the world. "It is concept that can tell stories and reveal more about culture, identity and societies."

Homo Mobilis

April 17 to May 3, 2026

At Artisans Centre, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai