Mario Miranda@100: Mario De Miranda’s Grandchild, Gayle Zulema De Miranda, Pens A Tribute

The mornings in Loutulim followed a familiar pattern: the honk of the poder man on his bicycle, the soft smoke of the wood stove crackling as the chai boiled. Mário would emerge in his ink-stained pajamas, answering the persistent impatient calls of the dogs and the grandchildren who awaited him. Just as his pen strokes were uniquely his, his life followed no playbook. He was a staunch feminist, married to one of the strongest women in her generation. She was a former air hostess who retired after becoming pregnant, a true trailblazer—one of the first to sport a Twiggy haircut. It was a marriage of contrasts, Mário never learned to drive, petite Habiba drove the green Ambassador with a surprisingly heavy foot and no shoes. To offset Raul and Rishaad’s tuition at Cathedral and John Connon School, she took a job as an art teacher.

Her lineage was as distinguished as his; her grandfather, Akbar Hydari, had served as the Prime Minister of Hyderabad. Her inheritance was poured into Loutulim, where she and Mário made every decision together. They began with little more than a teacup and ruins of a roof, bartering his artwork to get by. It took decades before it was finally restored and filled with furniture but there was always a menagerie of beloved animals, guests from all corners of the world happy with a cot, and of course, forever loyal, Piedade. Everything that was not pen and ink, fell to her, a marriage in name, but a true powerhouse partnership in practice. Together, as a family, we are committed to honoring their legacies and Loutulim.

It came as a surprise to no one that their approach to parenting was as modern and boundary-breaking as their marriage. Scraping together what few rupees they had, they sent Raul to London in the roaring '80s—an environment that suited his energy perfectly. He studied at Vidal Sassoon and to earn money had a side hustle at a restaurant in Notting Hill. Eventually working at a trendy salon, building a roster of top-tier clients before returning to Colaba and defying all stereotypes to work at Touch of Joy, where he was widely considered India’s best. Today, he resides in Loutulim and is the protector of the pack. He cares for the family home, seven dogs, and a new flock of chickens—enabling the grandchildren to forge their own paths just as Mario did. Above all, he takes great pride in being a girl dad. Magen credits Raul’s parenting for Gayle’s success and is grateful she inherited his unique heart and optimism.

Rishaad spent time abroad in Portugal before settling full-time in Loutulim with his faithful boxer, PeeWee. Mário often said with pride that Rishaad was a far better artist than he was—and in some ways, that was true. He had enormous talent when it came to interior design and some of his paintings had an unworldly quality, others quite exquisite. One of his first pieces hung in the famous cafe on the Colaba Causeway, Leopold’s. Though his inner world was unfathomable, his outer world footprint was massive and now greatly missed. He, Mario, and Habiba would be proud of Sabine, who recently completed her advanced degree with honors and is enjoying her new career.

The arrival of Raphael—Rishaad’s eldest—left Mário and the family utterly besotted. He has a successful career in finance and a new home with his beloved wife, Jasmin Miriam. Gayle Zulema, named after Mário’s mother, arrived next. Born in Goa, Raul’s only child, Gayle Zulema made Mário proud by honoring his only request: that she keep an Indian passport, just as neither of his sons had relinquished theirs. She is studying sports diplomacy and public policy, an LA28 Olympic hopeful and a fierce advocate for India’s 2036 bid. Sam, the youngest, arrived early and remarkably small—is now the tallest; of all the grandchildren, inherited Mario’s looks. He is studying economics at university, and we can’t wait to see where that career path takes him.

Mário’s work desk on the second floor outside his bedroom was messy, and the floor beneath it even more so with a riotous heap of dogs and grandchildren of various sizes and temperaments. There, he didn’t just work; he slogged, keeping late night hours like an investment banker to fulfill requests. As his hands grew tired, a growing need for white-out and touch-ups. He didn't just love the work he did; he loved the people he did it with. This was especially true of his bond with Behram and Farzana Contractor.

His 'must-haves' were a short list: a cold beer in the afternoon, any event where Emiliano da Cruz was playing, pastries from Jila Bakery, quality ink, and specific pen tips. He loved Viva Goa too, and didn't mind the detour to grab his favorite iced coffee at the Cidade. Everyone recognizes his work, but his personal company was a rare privilege shared with a close circle of lifelong friends—including Policarpo, Dom Moraes, Shyam Benegal, Mohandas Naik, Sarto Almeida, Xerxes Desai and Phillip Knightley. He was also a staunch advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and served as best man at Wendell Rodricks and Jerome Marrell’s wedding and what fun they had together the years following.

Mario moved through the world as a champion for women and an animal whisperer. A devoted patriarch, he found joy in a family whose flaws he embraced as fully as their strengths. As a staunch environmentalist, he would have applauded those working to keep Goa green and the waters clean. He was a man who sidestepped the limelight, preferring to use every accolade as an opportunity to champion others; he was always a conduit for progress.

Happy 100th Mario, we love you.