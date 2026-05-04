Marathi Mulgi! Rajnandini Pawar, Femina Miss India 2026 1st Runner Up Is Inspired By Shivaji Maharaj's Legacy

Rajnandini Pawar |

Femina Miss India 2026 1st Runner Up Rajnandini Pawar's inspiration stems for her inner circles. Her family is her biggest strength, and her mother has been her greatest role model. "If I can be even 10 per cent of the person she is then I know I'm on the right path," says the beauty queen. Professionally Rajnandini is extremely inspired by Shivaji Maharaj, his legacy and journey. "Growing up in a Maratha household, I have heard stories of him and his valour and his warrior spirit," she shares.

Rajnandini comes from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra, a city that carries the spirit of Maharashtra in its truest form. "We have world heritage sites like Ajanta and Ellora Caves. It is a city that has a lot of history and culture," says Maharashtra's own beauty queen.

"I carry the name of my city with a lot of pride," she says. "It is a city that might not have a lot of opportunities related to entertainment, showbiz or fashion, but it is where my home lies, where my people and family are. It's the place where I was born and brought up. My early schooling happened there."

As a child, she had the most nurturing childhood. Her name, Rajnandini, in its most literal sense means 'daughter of a king' and her father has always treated her like his princess. "I'm truly daddy's little princess. I carry the embodiment of the three-year-old Rajnandini, somebody who fearless in spirit, somebody limitless, delusional about the world, because that's what one needs to be to achieve the unimagined."

"I prepared for this journey all my life," shares Rajnandini. "I knew that I wanted to walk this path, and very mindfully, I made sure every opportunity that came my way aligned with this future. What makes this crown so beautiful is the journey, the setbacks, the rising, and everything in between. It makes you the person you are and makes you valuable enough for the crown. It teaches you what it takes to be a Miss India."