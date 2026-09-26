Manas National Park To Reopen For Tourists From October 2; Everything To Know About This UNESCO World Heritage Site

Manas National Park To Reopen For Tourists From October 2; What's So Special About It? | X

Manas National Park in Assam is set to reopen its gates to tourists on October 2 for the 2026-27 tourism season, marking the beginning of the new tourism season. The reopening offers wildlife enthusiasts an opportunity to explore one of Northeast India's most celebrated protected areas, known for its rich biodiversity, scenic landscapes and rare wildlife. What is so special about Manas National Park?

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Manas National Park to reopen

Manas National Park is set to reopen to tourists on October 2 for the 2026-27 tourism season. According to officials, the reopening will be marked by a special programme at the park’s second main entrance on October 2. As per park officials, Manas National Park will stay open until further notice in line with the applicable sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997. However, the park will continue to follow a weekly closure schedule for its different ranges. The Babsbari will be closed on Tuesdays, the Bhuyanpara Range will remain closed on Thursdays, the Panbari Range will remain closed on Fridays and the Kuklung Range on Wednesdays.

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Located in the foothills of the Himalayas, Manas is part of the larger Manas Tiger Reserve and is spread across grasslands, forests and riverine habitats. The park is also recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known for its importance as a habitat for several endangered and threatened species.

Name Originated from the Manas River

The name of the UNESCO World Heritage Site is originated from the Manas River. The Manas River is a major tributary of Brahmaputra River, which passes through the heart of the national park.

One of the biggest attractions of Manas is its wildlife. The national park is home to the Bengal tiger, Indian one-horned rhinoceros, Asian elephant, leopard, wild water buffalo and several species of deer. It is also particularly significant for the conservation of the pygmy hog, one of the world's smallest wild pig species, and the Bengal florican, a critically endangered bird.

Was under the Kingdom of Bhutan

Most of the Manas National Park was under the control of the Kingdom of Bhutan until the Duar War of 1865. In the course of the Duar War, the area that now includes the Indian section of the park in Assam was handed over to British India by the Bhutanese government through the Treaty of Sinchula. Currently, the nearby region on Bhutan's side of the border is officially recognised as the Royal Manas National Park, while the southern section is still part of India.

The park offers a picturesque setting of forests, grasslands and wetlands. Visitors can explore the park through jeep safaris and, depending on local regulations and availability, other permitted tourism activities.