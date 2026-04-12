Making Golf Accessible For All: How Amit Luthra’s Foundation Is Transforming A ‘Rich Man’s Sport’

Amit Luthra works to make golf accessible for underprivileged youth through The Golf Foundation | File Photo

The Golf Foundation (TGF) is a premier non-profit organisation committed to developing golfing excellence and transforming lives through sport. Founded in 2000 by Amit Luthra, the Foundation was created with a singular vision: to identify exceptional golf talent from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and provide these young athletes with the opportunity to realise their full potential. Today, TGF is led by CEO Angad Luthra, under whose leadership the Foundation continues to expand its reach, impact, and institutional strength.



Recently, at event by TGF, Aamir Khan was present to support them. We spoke to Amit about how Aamir got involved, his motivation behind starting TGF, which revolves around golf, known to be a rich man's sport, and also the challenges he faced along the way.



What was your reason behind starting The Golf Foundation?



So I started it in the year 2000, but the whole cycle started in the year 1990 when I used to play for India and would practice for five- six hours. There was this kid called Ashok Kumar who was my caddy, and long story short, he challenged me to a match and didn't even take any handicap. He used to bet his entire day's savings for the challenge. I would win, but wouldn't take money from him.



But I knew this boy had the gumption to take on India number one at the age of nine, that too without any handicap. His passion was such that if he has lost his day's savings, he might even have to go without any food that day. Now sometime later he got thrown out of the club because of being framed for stealing Rs 50, which actually he didn't do. But the villain of that 50 rupees robbery, the one who blamed him for that, is actually the hero because of which you are interviewing me today. If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't have taken Ashok with me to Delhi Golf Club, wouldn't have made him my caddy there, gone to Singapore to get him the best equipment to participate in tournaments, and the rest, as they say, is history. He turned pro at the age of 19 and in the first year bought two flats in DLF and a Mercedes car. So while he was driving a Mercedes with two flats in DLF, I was graduating from a Maruti 800 to a Maruti 1000. I thought if there's one guy like him, there would be hundreds of others. So a few of us got together, pulled in some money and started this charitable foundation in the year 2000.



What were the challenges you faced in setting up the foundation?



So this was probably the first of its kind of foundation which was there in India, and still is. In this day and age, the underprivileged caddy boy is a dying breed because the courses are bursting at the seams. Members want to play. In Delhi Golf Club, there are around 5,500 players, so on any given day, not more than 200 can play. So you do the math. Where will other people get a chance to play? So even when the members find it difficult to play, how will the caddy boys manage? So I'm trying to get a place for them to have to do that. So that was number one challenge, the infrastructure.



Second is the fact that it's rightfully an oxymoron to have an underprivileged golfer. So when I go to somebody and say, listen, this guy doesn't have money to buy shoes or to eat food, but can you give him money to play golf? Obviously he would say that golf is a rich man's sport, what do you need money for? When you're sending them to places like Hawaii and Europe for competing, which even I haven't been to, then why would one pay money to them for? With so much poverty, wouldn't it make more sense to give it for those causes? So, sports, and even more a sport like golf, would take a backseat for these matters. For cricket you just need a bat, ball and wickets, for golf each set can cost Rs 4 lakhs, then you have the balls and playing the rounds, so there's lots of money involved. So where will a poor kid do that? My whole idea is that it is a rich man's sport, but I'm trying to dull the line between the haves and the have nots.



These kids have the tenacity and gumption to take on the best. And they don't care. I mean your kid and my kid are spoiled for choice- you have a Uber, Zomato and Tinder. They all are entitled. They want the reward as of yesterday. When we had to woo a girl back in our time, first we had to go through the landline. A parent would pick up. We would tell our sister or one of her friends to call up, then if she came on the line we would talk. So when we finally connected, we would cherish the relationship. Here you just right swipe or left swipe. Compared to our entitled kids, the village kids value everything and give their 120%.



How did you get into golf?



Well, my dad was in the Air Force. So, being in the Air Force, wherever you are set up, there is a golf course. My father figured, while our money was limited, rather than me and my siblings getting into smoking or drinking or other vices, we should invest our time in golf. When he would go to play golf we would also follow him and that's how I started playing. I've never smoked or drank, I get my high from exercising.



How did Aamir Khan get involved with TGF?



So Aamir is a friend. In fact, he's a friend of my wife. They used to stay in the same building and he was a fanatic as far as tennis was concerned. He was playing national state level tennis (Maharashtra). I've known him since he was a kid. He had also invited us as a part of his show, Satyamev Jayate. He's always been there to help us out, and he told me whatever our cause was, he would help us out.

In fact he had a bet with me, telling my son he would train with him to beat me. I have that on video! My son told him he would be ready in 5 years, i noted down the time and date, and said once time's up, if he can't beat me, he gives me 5 crores, all of which will go to the foundation. My friend group had varied reactions to this, while one said since I'm an Arjuna Awardee, Aamir doesn't stand a chance against me. While another said Aamir is known for getting what he sets his mind to!