Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Messages, wishes to share with your loved ones

Mahavir Jayanti, a significant festival for people of Jain faith, is celebrated to mark the birthday of the 24th and last spiritual leader of Jainism, Lord Mahavir.

This year, Mahavir Jayanti falls on April 14, while people celebrated the festival on April 25 last year.

Mahavir Jayanti also marks the 13th day of the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar.

Mahavira was the 24th and the last Tirthankara who believed in the preaching of virtue and non-violence towards all living beings. There is different information regarding his year of birth. The Digambars believe he was born in 615 BC while the swetambaras believe that he was born in 599 BC.

He was born on the thirteenth day of the rising moon in the Chaitra month in the Vaishali district of Bihar. The majority of people believe that he was born in 599 BC and then disappeared at the age of 72 in 527 BC. Let's celebrate the auspicious day by sharing quotes, and wishes.



Greetings and messages you can share with your family and friends on Mahavir Jayanti:

Sending heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. May Lord Mahavir is always there to help you fulfil your dreams. There is nothing better than having inner peace. Wishing you all a very happy and peaceful Mahavir Jayanti! Express yourself in simple words, but always have great thoughts in your inner mind. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!! May Lord Mahavir bless your life with the virtue of truth. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!! May the holy words of Lord Mahavir lead you to the path of nev

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 04:34 PM IST