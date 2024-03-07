Mahashivratri 2024: Pooja Timing, Mythological Significance And More

FPJ

Mahashivratri is a famous Hindu festival to worship the mythological and religious entity of Lord Shiva. The devotees of Shiva await the worshipping rituals to pay tribute with milk and Ganga-jal. This year, Mahashivratri clashes with International Women's Day on March 8, 2024. This day, the Shiva-bhakts offer pooja, fasting, and charity to attain the spiritual grace and mercy of the universe.

The Pooja Schedule For Mahashivratri

The Chaturdashi date for the rituals falls between 9:57 PM and 6:17 PM, while the worshipping rituals for the Shivratri event are divided into four 'Ratri Prahars' (segments of time-map) that fall between 5:54 PM to 8:55 PM, 8:55 PM to 11:57 PM, 11:57 PM to 2:58 PM, and 2:58 PM to 6:00 PM. The final fragments of the religious ceremony will end with the annotation of 'Shivratri Prana' between 6:00 AM and 2:56 PM.

Religious Rituals

Fasting, charity, the holy bath, and the Rudrabhishekam are considered the most devotional religious rituals of the day. Apart from pooja, the visit to the Shiva temple and meditative practices to combine concrete existence with the soul are regarded as the key practices during Shivratri. Reading scriptures and mantra chanting are other significant practices to celebrate the occasion. Some people also pay tribute with milk, Ganga-jal, and bhang.

The Value Mahashivaratri In The Chronicles Of Time

According to the mythological Hindu scriptures, Lord Shiva drank poison to save the universe and the human race from ignorance. Thus, offering pooja is believed to be auspicious among the 'Sanatan' devotees. This is also a way to show regard to Shiva and bring happy fortune.