The sacred Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, witnessed the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam on Saturday, November 28, 2026, following a Supreme Court order. The occasion holds religious and cultural significance, as the annual ritual is associated with the worship of Lord Shiva and celebrates the triumph of light over darkness.

The ceremonial lamp was lit atop the historic Deepathoon, a stone pillar situated on the hill. The lighting of the traditional lamp has drawn attention to the hill, which is known for its religious heritage and longstanding spiritual significance.

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What Is Special About Thiruparankundram Hill?

While Karthigai Deepam is a major Hindu festival symbolising the triumph of light over darkness, Thiruparankundram Hill is home to the famous Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple, dedicated to Lord Murugan, the son of Lord Shiva. However, the specific location of the ceremonial lamp lighting on the hill became the subject of a prolonged legal and administrative dispute.

Thiruparankundram Hill is one of the most prominent religious landmarks in Tamil Nadu. It is particularly famous for the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple, one of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan, popularly known as Arupadai Veedu.

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The ancient rock-cut temple is an important pilgrimage destination for devotees of Lord Murugan. According to Hindu tradition, the hill is associated with the divine marriage of Lord Murugan and Goddess Deivanai.

The hill is also home to the Sikkandar Badusha Dargah, making it a site of religious significance for people belonging to different faiths.

What Is The Significance Of Karthigai Deepam?

Karthigai Deepam is an important Tamil festival celebrated during the Tamil month of Karthigai, which generally falls between November and December.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and commemorates the belief that he appeared as an infinite column of fire, symbolising his boundless and divine nature. Lighting oil lamps is an integral part of the celebrations. It represents the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

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