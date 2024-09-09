Luxury Real Estate Evolution: Modern Aspirations Shift To Smart Technology, Sustainability, And Wellness Amenities

Wellness amenities: A must-have for today's luxury living | Representative Image

Few years ago, aspirational requirements in the luxury real estate market were centered around features that exuded opulence and exclusivity. Today, those aspirations have evolved into essential elements that define modern luxury living. This shift reflects the changing lifestyle preferences and heightened expectations of affluent buyers, feel market experts.

One prominent example is the demand for smart home technology. Previously considered a high-tech perk, integrated home automation systems are now a standard expectation. Sustainability and eco-friendliness have also transitioned from aspirational to mandatory. Green certifications and environmentally-conscious designs are pivotal in attracting discerning buyers who prioritize eco-friendly living without compromising on comfort or style.

Another factor that was aspirational but has become a necessity these days is health and wellness. Earlier, an in-home gym or spa was a luxury, but today, it is an expectation. Luxury properties are now equipped with wellness centers, meditation rooms, and state-of-the-art fitness facilities. The focus on holistic well-being extends to outdoor spaces as well, with landscaped gardens, private pools, and areas for yoga or other recreational activities.

“The luxury real estate market has significantly transformed, driven by rising incomes and evolving consumer preferences. Features like prime locations, premium price points, and exclusive amenities are now essential for discerning buyers. Today's consumers seek a lifestyle that reflects their values and evolving needs, leading to unprecedented demand for high-end residential projects in India.”

“Sustainability, smart home technology, wellness amenities, and personalized experiences are now essential. Developers are responding with innovative and inspirational designs as millennials and Gen-Z homebuyers seek properties that align with their elevated lifestyle expectations. This alignment of market demand with supply is ensuring the continued growth and appeal of luxury real estate in the years to come,” said the CMD of Arkade Developers, Amit Jain.

Privacy and security have always been important, but today's buyers demand the highest standards. Advanced security systems, gated communities, and private access points are non-negotiable features that ensure peace of mind and exclusivity.

The CEO of Atmosphere Living, Sandeep Ahuja said, “The luxury real estate market has seen a major shift, with branded residences becoming the new trend that people are increasingly opting for. Today’s buyers are looking for more than just a home; they want a complete lifestyle experience. Branded residences offer this by combining luxury living with top-notch amenities and services that go beyond the ordinary.”

“As people spend more time at home, especially with the rise of hybrid work, they are seeking spaces that cater to all aspects of their lives—work, relaxation, and recreation. Branded residences meet these needs by providing multifunctional spaces and personalized services that enhance the overall living experience, making them a popular choice for today’s discerning buyers,” Ahuja added.

Director of Mumbai Realtors Pvt Ltd, Dhiraj Mandal said, “A few years ago aspirations in luxury were living in great locations of South Mumbai, Bandra, Juhu, etc. even though the size of development was small with little to no amenities. Now aspirations are living locally with developments in much larger layouts, running in a few acres and developed with exclusive premium amenities within the layout itself. These have become necessities giving a huge impetus on design as demand for premium well-designed larger homes even in distant suburbs is growing exponentially. With the opening of CRZ, sea facing projects by large developers are back in a big way among the rich aspirational class.”