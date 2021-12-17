Luxury beauty retail brand Parcos announces Beauty Influencer Awards 2022

Parcos, the leader in the Indian luxury beauty retail segment, recently announced Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards 2022, which will celebrate influencers, who, with their creative content, have a profound impact on their followers’ beauty, luxury and lifestyle habits. This pioneering step by Parcos will nurture talent, provide a platform to the rising community of beauty and lifestyle influencers in India and provide them exposure to international brands within the Parcos family.

The judging process, audited by Ernst & Young, will be judged by an esteemed jury team comprising of established names in fashion, beauty and luxury in India. The jury comprises eminent personalities from the industry: Narendra Kumar (fashion designer), Jatin Kampani (ace fashion photographer), Clint Fernandes (celebrity make-up artist), Dr Harshna Bijlani (celebrity skin expert), Anees Muss (celebrity hairstylist), Kamna Malik (director of content & editor, ELLE India).

The microsite (influencerawards.parcos.com) will be open for entries till January 6, 2022. Contestants’ entries will be open for public voting till January 18. There will be 23 winners divided into different categories and these winners will be inducted into the ‘Hall Of Fame’ and be contracted with Parcos for a year-long partnership to be part of masterclasses, workshops and mentorship programmes. It also includes a chance for the winners to get featured in a magazine.

While interacting with the media, Narendra Kumar, Jatin Kampani and Clint Fernandes agreed how influencer marketing is a huge game-changer in the beauty and fashion industry. Dr Harshna Bijlani, through a video, said she admired the tenacity of the influencers who work hard every day to offer new looks and styles for their eager audiences.

Biju Antony, CEO & Executive Director, Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products Pvt Ltd said, “Ever since the launch of the first Parcos store is 2004, to our current presence of 46 stores, we have established award-winning retail outlets in 18 cities servicing customers across metros, select tier 1 & tier 2 cities with a plan to expand operations to 100 stores across India by end of 2023. From physical retail, we have expanded our operations to an omni-channel approach with the launch of Parcos.com, the go-to online destination for authentic luxury fragrances, skincare and colour cosmetics. As Parcos continues to grow, we must acknowledge that Influencer Marketing has played a key role in our brand evolution and is a vital component in our media mix suggestion to our partner brands, replacing traditional mediums of selling beauty. Inspired by Parcos’ ‘The Beauty of Luxury’ and fueled by our ambition to broaden the base of luxury beauty to a wider audience across different geographies and demographics, we are pleased to announce for the 1st time the “Parcos Beauty Influencers Awards 2022” in India to provide a platform for beauty and lifestyle influencers.”

Villoo Daji, Group Marketing Head, Baccarose Perfume and Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd., said, “Parcos has pioneered and grown Luxury Beauty in India over the last 20 years. Beauty is personal and influencers understand their audiences’ needs to craft their own, authentic yet realistic definition of beauty. Influencers form the core of popular consumer segments in marketing across categories and act as new-age beauty gurus for millennials and generation Z. Our aim, at Parcos, is to empower this community of influencers that powers our brands. We, at Parcos, are committed to developing and growing the beauty category in India and we will do this through collaborations, curations, and community building. The Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards 2022 is a step towards this.”

Speaking at the event, Narendra Kumar, said, “I have always welcomed change in fashion and the way it is viewed today and that the future indeed is in influencer marketing.” Jatin Kampani said the digitisation of the fashion and lifestyle industry is the future.

