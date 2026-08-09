Luxe Radar: Curated Experiences Celebrating India’s Heritage

Fairmont Mumbai is all set to host the Longevity Summit India 2026, presented by Le Florence, on August 15–16 |

Saffronart showcases Gandhi Archive

Saffronart is bringing a remarkable slice of history with its exhibit Gandhi: From the Collection of Anand T Hingorani on August 18–19, 2026, offering 86 rare and private artefacts linked to Mahatma Gandhi. Spanning over two decades, the archive traces Gandhi’s close association with Hingorani, preserved within a single family across generations. Highlights include Gandhi’s 688 autograph reflections for Anand T Hingorani (₹15–25 crores), his rosary and blessing letters (₹30–40 lakh), and a West End Watch Co.’s AFTAB pocket watch gifted to Hingorani (₹20–30 lakh).

Exploring India’s Monuments in Colaba

To know more about India’s iconic landmarks, visit Bombay Brasserie for an engaging session titled Monuments of India on August 23 at its Colaba outpost. Inspired by the book 51+ Monuments of India, the session reframes India’s architectural icons as living repositories of culture, memory and identity. Authors Yashwant Pitkar, Yadneshwar Pathak and Prajakti Pai lead an engaging dialogue and offer fresh perspectives spanning ancient stupas and temples to Mughal masterpieces and modern architectural icons that continue to shape India’s cultural imagination.

Christie's Mumbai Showcases Indian Modern Masters

Art lovers, here’s a chance to get a rare glimpse of 16 standout works by leading Indian modernists from August 5-9, 2026. Christie’s Mumbai is showcasing highlights from its upcoming South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art sale in New York, showcasing 16 significant works by leading modernists, including Francis Newton Souza, Maqbool Fida Husain, S. H. Raza, Ram Kumar, Jehangir Sabavala and Ganesh Pyne. Many of these rare works, long held in private collections, are being offered at auction for the first time.

Future of Wellness Comes to Mumbai

Fairmont Mumbai is all set to host the Longevity Summit India 2026, presented by Le Florence, on August 15–16. The two-day meet brings together global voices from science, healthcare, wellness, tech and luxury hospitality to talk about what the future of living well looks like. Big names like Dato' Sri Dr. Mike Chan and Siim Land will lead the conversations, alongside sessions on preventive health, biohacking and next-gen wellness by over 40 global speakers, clinicians, and wellness experts. Expect fresh ideas, immersive experiences and a whole lot of forward-thinking around how we live longer—and better.