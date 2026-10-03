Luxe Radar: 3 Indian Designers Rewriting Runways And Retail

OTT by Tarun Tahiliani shapes Anjolie Ela Menon |

Shweta Kapur reimagines retail

Delhi-based designer Shweta Kapur has introduced Apartment-88, a new travelling retail and experience format rather than a conventional store. The idea is to create the vibe of a lived-in apartment rather than a commercial retail floor space that brings her fashion, design, culture and community together over conversations and discovery.

The first stop for Apartment-88 is Biophilia F/W ‘26, 431-88’s latest collection, exploring transformation, movement and the stages of becoming is her own Delhi residence where clothing will sit alongside furniture, books, materials, and objects, with elements of the atelier woven into the setting. Apartment-88 is designed to travel, taking on a different character with each city and space it enters. Next stop could be contemporary homes, galleries, or design-led hospitality spaces, all set with the contemporary Indian design label’s sensibilities.

Tilfi Banaras features in Matières Fécales’ Spring/Summer 2027 presentation

At Paris Fashion Week on September 28, avant-garde fashion label Matières Fécales presented its latest collection, The Ninety-Nine Percent, with a few standout looks in Banarasi handloom taking centre stage. Developed by Tilfi Banaras, a textile house rooted in Banaras, the Banarasi textiles were subsequently interpreted and constructed by Matières Fécales, into a distinctly contemporary silhouette. Among the final, couture-led silhouettes were a handwoven Katan silk Kadhua Booti Meenakari textile, alongside two additional hand-embroidered textiles crafted specially for the collection. A unique collaboration that reflects how Indian handloom can be experimented with beyond its traditional context and how the rich craft and textile traditions of Banaras can shape new contemporary designs on a global fashion platform.

OTT by Tarun Tahiliani shapes Anjolie Ela Menon

OTT by Tarun Tahiliani’s recent collection is a compelling creative dialogue with celebrated contemporary artist Anjolie Ela Menon, translating her evocative visual language into fashion. The result is Menon’s luminous portraits, layered colours and contemplative figures—shaped by Indian traditions and European Renaissance influences—finding new expression across fluid silhouettes. Born out of a long-standing personal association with Tahiliani, the artwork blends seamlessly with the garments. We love the draped skirts, concept saris, and effortless separates in lapis blues, vermilions and softened earth tones that integrate archival motifs; here’s a chance to wear art with panache.