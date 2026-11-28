A delicious spread at Makaan, Mumbai |

The Bareekk Experience, Mumbai

Kebab Korner at InterContinental Marine Drive Mumbai has turned a page to its next chapter as The Bareekk Experience. The menu continues to honour the restaurant’s culinary legacy while embracing contemporary techniques and presentation. The 24-hour Dal Makhani and the Mutton Seekh Kebab remain unchanged, while new contemporary dishes include Cold Shakarkandi Chaat with miso saunth chutney and Saunfiya Salmon Tikka.

The Powder Room, Mumbai

The Powder Room is a new dinner and cocktail club with a MediterrAsian menu by Chef Sahil Singh, a signature bar programme by the Anonymous Food Labs team, the team behind The Lair (New Delhi) and AABBCC. The menu takes Mediterranean and Asian ingredients, flavours and techniques and brings them together in unexpected ways. Designed for sharing, it features dishes like Powder Bread with fresh black truffles and Sichuan pepper mornay and Ramen Cacio e Pepe.

Makaan, Mumbai

Makaan, a new restaurant centred on Gujarati hospitality and a collaboration between Karan Shah, of Swati Snacks and Samyukta Nair of LSL Capital, opened in Mumbai. The Gujarati vegetarian menu focuses on home-style dishes like Locho, Pudla, Panki, Fada Khichdi and Satpadi Roti with Gatta Shak, finished with Shrikhand and Kesar Pista soft serve. The restaurant, designed by Esha Pandya x Design Practice, resembles a lived-in home with a terracotta palette and bandhani details.

YA:LA, Pune

The Ritz-Carlton, Pune, has opened doors to YA:LA, a new Levantine restaurant, showcasing culinary traditions of the Eastern Mediterranean. Lebanese Head Chef Mohamad Hammady brings together traditional preparations and contemporary interpretations like Pistachio Muhammara and boat-shaped smoked duck Turkish Pide. The space evokes old-world charm with warm lighting on clay-toned surfaces, handcrafted ceramics and geometric details inspired by the restaurant’s flooring and jaali walls.

Jhol, Delhi

Chef Hari Nayak, after success in Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, has brought his flagship restaurant Jhol to India. Jhol Delhi is the next step in Nayak’s exploration of the flavours and traditions of nine coastal states. It features dishes from Bengal to Maharash-tra, covering both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, like Masala Muska Bun and Daak Bunglow Mutton Curry.