Lunar Eclipse 2020: Date, time and all you need to know about Chandra Grahan

Celestial lovers are in for a treat as a lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) is all set to take place on June 5. The world will witness the penumbral lunar eclipse on June 5.

A lunar eclipse can only take place when the Earth, the Sun, and the Moon are closely aligned and Earth is in between the two.

Date and time

According to timeanddate.com, the penumbral lunar eclipse of June can be witnessed from Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa.

The lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) will occur between June 5 and June 6, 2020. It will start at 11:15 pm on June 5 as per the Indian Standard Timing (IST) and reach the maximum eclipse at 12:54 am on June 6 when the faint shadow completely engulfs the Moon. The penumbral eclipse will end at 2:34 am on June 6, 2020.

What is Chandra Grahan Sutak and its timing?

Sutak is generally referred to as the time when you are prohibited from doing any auspicious work. People are prohibited from touching the idol of Gods or Goddesses during the period. Even the doors of the temples are shut. This year's total duration of the Lunar eclipse will almost be around 3 hours and 18 minutes.