Loudest Voice Isn’t Always The Smartest In The Room

All organisations have at least one of that kind. The one who speaks first in every meeting, has an opinion on everything, and somehow manages to dominate every discussion. Because they speak with confidence, people often assume they must be the smartest person in the room. But that's not always true. In fact, some of the best ideas often come from people who speak less, listen more, and take time to think before they respond. Being loud and being intelligent are two very different things. Yet we often confuse one for the other.

Why we notice loud people

Human beings naturally pay attention to confidence. When someone speaks with certainty, we tend to believe they know what they're talking about. It's a shortcut our brains take. Confidence is easy to spot. Knowledge is not.

Imagine two people discussing a problem. One immediately offers a solution and speaks with complete certainty. The other pauses, asks questions, and takes time to think.

Most people will notice the first person. But that doesn't mean the first person has the better answer. Sometimes confidence is simply confidence or over confidence.

Jigisha Randhawa, counsellor, feels, “Loudest voice is always noticed. Therefore, some people use that as a technique to be noticed. But that doesn’t mean that they always have the best ideas. Best suggestions can come from the quietest.”

Advantage of listening

The people who learn the most are often the people who listen the most. When you're listening, you're gathering information. When you're talking all the time, you're mostly hearing yourself. This is why many successful leaders spend more time asking questions than giving answers. They understand that good decisions come from good information, and good information comes from listening.

Quiet doesn't mean weak

Many people assume that quiet individuals lack confidence or don't have strong opinions. In reality, they may simply be choosing their words carefully. Think about the person everyone turns to when a difficult problem arises. Often, it isn't the loudest person in the office. It's the person who understands the situation, has experience, and knows how to find solutions. Their influence comes from what they know, not how loudly they speak, but how well they speak.

Radhika Kotwal, HR, reiterates this point. “I have noticed that in a crisis situation, the best initiative or solution often comes from someone who rarely talks. I, personally, feel that this comes from deep seated knowledge and observation which the person does.”

Good teams need different voices

The strongest teams are not the ones where one person does all the talking. They are the ones where different people contribute different strengths. Some people are great at generating ideas. Others are good at spotting risks. Some are excellent listeners. Others ask important questions. When only the loudest voices are heard, teams lose out on this diversity of thinking. The best leaders understand this. They actively encourage quieter people to share their views and create an environment where everyone feels comfortable speaking up.

What really makes someone smart?

Being smart isn't about having an answer or opinion for everything. It's about being curious. It's about asking good questions. It's about being willing to learn, change your mind, and consider different perspectives. The smartest people know that they don't know everything. They are open to new ideas and willing to listen before they speak. That's why intelligence often looks very different from what we expect.

“A curious mind is always learning,” says Jigisha. “And that yearning to learn makes one smart.”

The takeaway

In a world where everyone is competing to be heard, listening has become a rare skill. The loudest person may get the most attention, but attention and wisdom are not the same thing. Some of the most thoughtful, capable, and intelligent people are not the ones dominating the conversation. They are the ones quietly observing, processing information, and speaking when they have something valuable to add. The next time you're in a meeting, a classroom, or even a family discussion, pay attention to who is talking the most. Then pay attention to who is listening the most. You may discover that the smartest voice in the room isn't the loudest one after all.