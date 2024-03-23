L’Oreal Professionnel Awards For 'Indian Hairdressing' Are Ready To Kick-Off

A hair tech brand, L'Oreal Professionnel, is set to introduce the iconic Indian Hairdressing Awards 2024, which occur once every two years, in an all-new format as a reality series streaming exclusively on JioCinema starting March 29th.

From over 100K entries for its theme, “Meta-Morphosis” which represents a real transformation, 89 regional finalists were chosen to compete on technical skills. They were judged by an eminent jury comprising international hair artists and beauty media representatives.

“L’Oréal Professionnel has taken giant strides into the future. Consumer and hairstylist centricity are our key drivers to elevate the professional hair industry in India. In the last two decades, the country’s professional hair salon landscape has evolved at a supersonic pace.

The skill of Indian hairstylists is now at par with global hair artists’ and with the 2024 edition of The Indian Hairdressing Awards, we wish to celebrate their infinite talent and potential," asserts Mathilde Barthélemy-Vigier, General Manager of L'Oreal Professionnel, India.

The final top 12 hairstylists will compete in a mega-augmented L'Oreal Professionnel salon. Judging their art and technique will be an illustrious panel featuring renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, and L'Oreal Professionnel global color ambassador Min Kim.

The winners of the competition will win a trip to Paris and an opportunity to enhance their skills at Le Visionnaire, the prestigious L'Oreal academy in Paris.