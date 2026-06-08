Lord Ganesha's Temple Opens In Berlin After 20 Years; All About One Of The Biggest Temples In Europe

Lord Ganesha's Temple Opens In Berlin |

The Shri Ganesha Temple has been opened in Neukölln, officially opening its doors after 20 years of planning and construction. It is the largest Hindu temple in Germany and one of the largest in Europe. The temple was opened on Sunday and is located on the edge of the Hasenheide park, featuring a seventeen-meter-high tower. The temple officially opened following a grand 5-day consecration ceremony (Maha Kumbhabhishekam) which featured traditional rituals and cultural programs. The project was funded entirely by donations from the Indian diaspora in Germany.

Lord Ganesha temple opens in Berlin

The Hindu community in Berlin marked a historical milestone with the opening of the Sri Ganesha Temple on Sunday, June 7, 2026. The opening ceremony was marked by aarti and other cultural and religious events. Devotees gathered at the temple to take part in cultural activities, which included musical performances and Mallakhamb demonstrations.

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The temple, which was founded in 2025, had been undergoing a construction process spanning around two decades. As part of the inauguration process, water from the rivers Ganga and Spree was poured on the temple's colourful tower on Sunday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the temple with Chancellor Friedrich Merz in October this year to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Germany.

Stunning example of traditional South Indian Dravidian architecture

Doors of the temple at Hasenheide will open every day from 4 PM to 6 PM, followed by two aartis, one in the morning and the other in the evening. The Ganesha temple featured black granite sourced from Tamil Nadu and hand-carved by Indian artisans. The landmark blends Indian heritage with Berlin's multicultural identity. This project cost around ₹12 crore, and for the construction, the temple authorities acquired nearly one acre of land. The magnificent temple is run by ten volunteer board members and three pujaris, and is registered as a non-profit.

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What is Mallakhamb?

Mallakhamb is a traditional Indian sport in which athletes perform aerial yoga. The sport is a unique combination of yoga, gymnastics, and wrestling performed on a wooden pole or rope. It combines intense core strength with flexibility. Athletes perform dynamic poses and holds suspended from a single hanging cotton rope.