'Looking The Same!': At 52, Urmila Matondkar, Marks 25 Years Of 'Aa Hi Jaiye' Song In Glittering Pink Gown

Some songs simply refuse to grow old, and ‘Aa Hi Jaiye’ is clearly one of them. Twenty-five years after the song’s release, Urmila Matondkar has brought its unmistakable diva energy back to Instagram, and she looks every bit as glamorous while doing it. At 52, the actor’s latest pictures have fans reminiscing about her iconic era and wondering how she continues to look so effortlessly radiant.

Urmila Matondkar dazzles in pink

Urmila recently shared a series of stunning photographs and a video featuring the evergreen track, marking 25 years since its release. Rather than simply looking back, she stepped into the celebration herself, posing in a glamorous pink gown that gave the milestone a distinctly red-carpet feel.

For the photoshoot, Urmila slipped into a floor-length pink gown that was decked up in shimmering sequins and intricate embellishments from top to bottom. The ensemble featured a corset-inspired, fitted bodice that flowed into a voluminous skirt with a bold slit for a dramatic finish.

Urmila kept the styling equally stunning with statement chandelier earrings, a sparkling bracelet and diamond rings that complemented the gown beautifully.

Her beauty look was elegant with a glowy base, defined eyes, flushed cheeks and glossy pink lips, while her hair was kept in volume and soft curls, sweeping the style over to one side.

Fans can’t get enough

It didn’t take long for the nostalgic post to attract plenty of attention. Fans flooded the comments with compliments, while choreographer Farah Khan summed up the general reaction perfectly, writing, “Looking the same!!! Wowww & howww??”

Others went straight for nostalgia, calling Urmila “the OG Queen,” “too iconic” and “soooo gorgeous.” One fan declared, “Once a star, always a star,” while another called her the “owner of this song.” Another simply wrote, “Diva of 90s my all time fav.”