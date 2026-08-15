Looking For Authentic Parsi Food To Celebrate Navroz? Head To These Mumbai Restaurants For Patra Ni Machhi, Dhansak & More

If there is one thing Mumbai knows how to do exceptionally well, it is turning a festival into a food celebration. As Parsi New Year 2026 arrives, the city’s restaurants are bringing the community’s much-loved flavours to the table, from fragrant berry pulao and Dhansak to Patra Ni Machhi, Salli Boti and indulgent Lagan Nu Custard. Here are the Navroz feasts worth checking out.

RTI

The Sir Ratan Tata Institute (RTI) is celebrating Navroz with a limited-period festive menu and gift hampers centred around authentic Parsi recipes. Expect comforting dishes prepared by community cooks, including Pulao Dar, mutton preparations, prawns and Patra Ni Machhi, along with traditional spices and festive sweets. For dessert, the menu brings classics such as Lagan Custard and seasonal treats.

When: August 15

Where: All RTI outlets in Mumbai

Dinshaw’s Xpress Café

For a more casual Navroz meal, head to Dinshaw’s Xpress Café, where the festive offering brings familiar Parsi favourites to the table. The menu includes Chicken Keema Pav and Salli Boti, making this a good pick for those who want hearty, nostalgic flavours rather than an elaborate sit-down feast.

When: August 15

Where: Dinshaw’s Xpress Café, Andheri West

Hornby’s Pavilion

At Hornby’s Pavilion, ITC Grand Central Mumbai, Parsi New Year becomes part of its special “A Feast of Two Celebrations” spread. The menu features Parsi favourites such as Kachumber Salad, Tameta Ni Soup, Patra Ni Paneer, Chicken Farcha, Jardaloo Paneer, Mutton Dhansak and Lagan Nu Custard.

When: August 15

Where: Hornby’s Pavilion, ITC Grand Central, Parel

Ishaara

If you want more time to elaborately savour Parsi flavours, Ishaara is hosting The Navroz Feast across a full week. The festival brings together traditional appetisers, mains, beverages and desserts, alongside festive décor and storytelling inspired by Parsi customs.

When: August 12–18

Where: Ishaara, Lower Parel and Kurla

Pondichéry Café

This weekend, Pondichéry Café at Sofitel Mumbai BKC is serving a Navroz brunch that blends heritage Parsi recipes with Irani café favourites and live stations. The spread includes Patra Ni Machhi, Salli Boti, Berry Pulao, Dhansak, Jardaloo Salli Murgh, Mutton Cutlets, Kolmi No Patio and Kheema Pav, along with Bun Maska, Akuri and Mawa Cakes.

When: August 16

Where: Pondichéry Café, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

The Bayview

For a grander post-Navroz celebration, The Bayview at Hotel Marine Plaza is hosting a special brunch on Sunday. Guests can dig into Murgi Na Farcha, Saas Ni Macchi, Ringan Ravaiya, Lagan Sara Stew and Chicken Berry Pulao, followed by Parsi Brown Sevaiya, Malido and Ravo Pudding. Live stations serving Sali Per Eedu, kheema, kaleji, bheja and pav add to the feast.

When: August 16

Where: The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive