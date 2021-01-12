Lohri 2021: Treat your taste buds with these amazing traditional foods

A bonfire is lit, families whirl around it singing Punjabi folk songs and popping sesame seeds, popcorn, jaggery and rewaris. Like any other Indian festival, Lohri is incomplete without some appetizing, traditional foods which we list here.

1. Makki Ki Roti: It is a tradition to prepare 'Makki Ki Roti' or maize bread to mark the festival. The bread is prepared with fresh ground corn, enlivened up with grated radish, radish leaves, coriander leaves, chopped green chilies and not to forget, lots of white butter.