Little Danish: Making a giant presence of his in the world of social media and how

A particular adage goes, “Not all who wander are lost.” This stands so true for so many professionals across fields of the world, who jump from one place to another to build a solid career for them. Wandering here also means hopping within the same industry to discover, explore and optimize newer opportunities. A few individuals have done that and how, literally stunning people around them and making the world realize how instead of going with the flow, sometimes it is essential to ride against the tides in order to reach one’s greatest high in their career. Little Danish, also known as Danish Khatri, a traveller, entertainer, vlogger and comedian on social media, fits perfectly in this example as a man who believed, hustled, challenged and won in his endeavours in life.

Little Danish, in all these years of creating compelling content on comedy, entertainment, and the like, shares how the journey can be quite overwhelming, where on one end, creators can bag much love from audiences and on the other hand, some can even be too judgy. However, creators need to learn to focus on only what they create and keep bettering their craft in their chosen niches, no matter what, to continuously keep moving ahead in their journeys.

He says all this definitely sounds easier than it actually is, but engrossing oneself in their work and constantly working toward making content that can easily attract eyeballs and attention can make the game easier for people, even for youngsters. In fact, as a 20-year-old, he did exactly that, and that is how he attained enormous followers and fans on his YouTube and Instagram.

With 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube, Little Danish (@_little___danish) makes engrossing vlogs and videos, and with 2.6 million followers on Instagram, he never fails to attract people with his posts and reels, emerging as one of the youngest and the finest Mumbaikar to create a positive rage on social media as a content creator.