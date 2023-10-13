Lip Blushing: A Guide To Semi-Permanent Lip Tattoo Procedure |

Lip blushing is a new technique for rosy pink lips all day long. A lip color can help enhance your personality and take it to the next level. In this blog, we shall give you a sneak peek into a comprehensive guide to lip blushing. Let's explore!

What is Lip Blushing?

Lip blushing is a type of semi-permanent cosmetic procedure that is achieved by depositing pigments on your lips with small needles. This is also called lip tattooing. The procedure for lips is mainly targeted for cosmetic enhancement.

Lip blushing mainly focuses on bringing about a positive change in the color and shape of the lips for youthfulness and charm. Let us not forget that every person is different with unique facial features. Lip blushing brings about a holistic change in your beauty for fuller and pink lips creating a great impression.

Lip blushing is very similar to eyebrow microblading which involves semi-permanent makeup for brows to create darker, deeply pigmented, and fuller lips.

Before you dive into fixing the appointment for lip blushing, it is important to know the procedure, cost, after-care instructions, side effects, and precautions for lip blushing.

Lip blushing Procedure

Here are some important steps for lip blushing. A lip blushing procedure is similar to lip tattooing and is generally done in the following way.

The first step is to numb the lips to avoid any pain or discomfort during the procedure.

The second step is to allow the numbness to gain maximum effects for 30 minutes

The third step is to focus on the desired lip shape and tone by outlining it to create a sketch

The fourth step is to insert a natural pigment based on the shade or color of your choice into the lips with the help of needles to help create an even tone.

Allow some time for the pigment to get completely absorbed and look natural.

Benefits of lip blushing

The benefits of lip blushing are as follows:

Helps achieve symmetry and even tone

Enhance your overall personality and looks

Makes your lips look fuller

Redefines your facial features

It is convenient and saves time

Gives youthful appearance

Provides intense deep and natural pigment to the lips

Gives brightness to the face with a lip line

Total time taken for lip blushing procedure

The total time taken for the lip blushing procedure is 1-3 hours. Depending on the shape and contour of the lips, it may extend more than 3 hours at a time to get the best-desired results.

How long does lip blushing last?

Lip blushing lasts generally for 1-3 years. There may be a need for periodic touch-ups which is very important for pigmented lips. The duration of the lip blushing depends on the various parameters which include type of skin, lifestyle modifications, pigmentation color, procedure, daily lip makeup, and lip maintenance. It is important to consider and look into aftercare instructions post-lip blushing to enhance your lip blushing over time. Sun exposure and smoking may fade away the lip color.

A regular touch-up at intervals is a must to maintain positive results.

Is lip blushing a painful procedure?

Lip blushing is not a painful procedure. Though invasive, it can be a little painful. However, the pain aspect may depend on different reasons which include-

Sensitivity of lips

The numbing products used during lip blushing procedure

Your pain tolerance

The specialty, experience, and expertise involved in lip blushing procedure.

Ideally, there would be no major painful episodes during the lip blushing procedure if the following aspects are taken into consideration. It is recommended not to take any form of painkillers before or after the procedure.

Maintenance tips and aftercare post lip blushing procedure

Here is some maintenance and aftercare tips post-lip blushing procedures which is as follows:

Lip blushing is considered a semi-permanent procedure. Hence, it is recommended to repeat the process after a few years along with touch-ups during follow-ups to maintain high-quality results with long-lasting positive effects.

It is recommended to avoid frequent lip exfoliation for 14 days to allow the lips to naturally heal

Use natural lip care products with good-quality ingredients at regular intervals. Avoid frequent exfoliation with chemical-based lip products.

Avoid sun exposure and use a sun-protected natural lip balm

Moisturize your lips regularly

Keep good hydration levels

Avoid sun exposure and use a lip balm with SPF to avoid hyperpigmentation of lips.

You can turn to some natural procedures such as ice, or cold compress

It is recommended to allow the lips to heal naturally post-procedure with air drying.

There will be a formation of scabs at times after 1 week of lip blushing procedure which is a sign of a natural healing process.

Do not pick at these scabs which may lead to scarring or uneven lip color. They will fall off naturally.

You may use natural virgin coconut oil or petroleum jelly which will promote faster healing

Avoid intense workouts for a few weeks. You can opt for cardio.

Give some time for lips to heal to allow the natural color to enhance which may take 1 month

A follow-up appointment with your lip-blushing expert is a must to check the status and progress of your lips.

Ensure to follow up with touch-up sessions after a couple of months to enhance your lip color.



The healing process of lip blushing is similar to a tattoo procedure. You may see some swelling, and redness at times post lip-blushing procedure. Allow them to heal naturally.

Where can I get Lip Blushing done?

It is strongly recommended to get lip blushing done through a permanent make-up expert or cosmetic tattoo technician who has expertise and experience in performing such procedures with great results. Experts have the ability to look into the aspect of aging along with contouring, shaping, and color of lips. It is important to check out for the best skilled and qualified permanent make-up artist. Lip blushing needs expertise and it is an art that requires special skill.

Conclusion

Lip blushing is a form of semi-permanent makeup to enhance your lip color, and shape to redefine your overall looks and personality. Eyes and lips are the first things that get noticed in a woman. To enhance and beautify your lips, it is important to get a lip-blushing procedure and take your beauty to the next well. You can get connected at BrowMasters Experts to know more about lip blushing.

