Legacy Swiss Brand Roamer Steps Into India With Bollywood Actor Arjun Rampal

Actor Arjun Rampal is the brand ambassador for Roamer in India | Pics: Titan Company Limited

A 138-year-old Swiss watchmaker doesn’t enter a market quietly and yet, the debut of Roamer in India feels less like a loud arrival and more like a confident, measured step into a landscape that’s finally ready for a Swiss watchmaker whose legacy is rooted in watchmaking, yet continually evolving.

At Soraia in Mahalaxmi Race Course grounds, the brand introduced its first line-up for India in partnership with Titan Company Limited, while also unveiling actor Arjun Rampal as its Brand Ambassador. The choice feels deliberate. Rampal, fresh off the success of the mega-box office movie, Dhurandhar, channels timeless old-school charm just like the brand. His understated, enduring style mirrors the brand’s own philosophy: refined, consistent, and timeless. Interestingly, the launch event wasn’t just about a new beginning; it was also a quiet nod to the past. Several guests arrived wearing vintage Roamer timepieces, some inherited, others carefully collected over the years. Conversations drifted from new launches to old stories—of watches passed down generations, of pieces bought on travels abroad, of a brand that had already found its way into personal collections. Founded in 1888 in Solothurn, Switzerland, Roamer has built its reputation on precision and quiet elegance rather than flamboyance. While many heritage labels lean heavily on nostalgia, Roamer’s evolution has been more pragmatic, refining its core strengths while adapting to contemporary lifestyles.

Arjun Rampal with Rahul Shukla, VP and CSMO, Titan Watch Limited, at the launch of Roamer in Mumbai |

And that’s precisely what makes its India entry interesting right now. The country’s watch market is no longer driven purely by just a few popular watch brands; today’s buyer is increasingly drawn to story, craftsmanship, and long-term value. “India is one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury landscapes that understands authenticity, craftsmanship and design integrity,” said Tony Harris, Sales Director at Roamer, at the launch. “These are values that resonate with us. Our watches have always been about precision, durability, and timeless aesthetics.” It’s a proposition that lands well in a market that’s maturing fast, one where Swiss watches are no longer just about aspiration, but about informed choice.

Roamer Montalbano |

Roamer’s offering begins at `32,000, positioning it in that sweet spot between accessible luxury and credible Swiss pedigree. The watches feature sapphire crystal, 316L stainless steel, and a mix of quartz and automatic movements—including the brand’s own MST calibres—along with collaborations with established Swiss movement makers like Soprod and Ronda. A seven-year international warranty adds another layer of reassurance, marking their strong watchmaking precision, durability, and reliability. But distribution is where the real strategy lies.

Through Titan’s expansive retail ecosystem—including Helios and Titan World stores—the brand is poised to scale quickly across key metros, tapping into a network that understands Indian consumers better than most global entrants. “At Titan, we understand that a watch is more than a timekeeping device; it reflects identity and aspiration,” noted Rahul Shukla, Vice President and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Titan Company Limited. “Roamer brings a rich Swiss legacy that aligns with the evolving expectations of Indian consumers. With our strong retail network and deep market penetration, we aim to make this heritage brand accessible and relevant.” Watches in India are no longer just occasion-driven purchases; they’re becoming part of everyday personal style. And that’s where Rampal’s association adds depth.

Roamer Deep Sea 200 |

For the actor, this isn’t about surface-level endorsement. “Legacy isn’t built overnight. Neither is character,” Rampal says, reflecting on the partnership. “Roamer has quietly stood for precision and craftsmanship since 1888. I connect with that honesty and consistency. It feels less like an endorsement and more like a natural fit.”

We ask him about his favourite watch, and he points to the Competence Skeleton IV with a blue leather strap that added the perfect contrast to his neutral look at the launch event. “There’s something beautiful about seeing the movement exposed—nothing hidden. Pure craftsmanship,” he shared. “It’s strong, precise, and understated. That’s my kind of watch.”

Drawing a parallel with his own career, Rampal, when asked what time means to an actor, frames it as a crucial factor for evolution. “Time gives you depth. You realise the best performances don’t come from trying harder, they come from living more. You learn restraint, silence, timing over time.” That idea of quiet progression ties neatly into Roamer’s brand ethos, captured in its phrase, Built for Greatness. “Greatness is built quietly,” Rampal adds. “Through discipline, patience, and consistency. Showing up every day and doing the work. That’s what I relate to in Roamer. Precision backed by years of intent.”

In many ways, Roamer’s India debut reflects the same philosophy. It isn’t trying to disrupt overnight or dominate headlines. Instead, it’s placing a long-term bet on a market that is learning to appreciate the nuances of watchmaking beyond the dial, beyond the logo.