Latke Halo! Aditya Gadhvi To Perform In Mumbai On April 25 & 26; Khalasi Singer Set To Welcome Mumbaikars At Jio World Garden

Aditya Gadhvi |

Mumbaikars don't need to wait until Navratri to watch their favourite singer Aditya Gadhvi perform live. The man behind Coke Studio's Khalasi is all set to entertain Mumbai with his live-in concerts on April 25 and April 26. Bringing Gujarat's vibrant music scene and the raw soul of Gujarati folk songs to Mumbai's Jio World Garden at Bandra Kurla Complex, Aditya wants Mumbaikars to be ready for a night of powerful folk rhythms and unforgettable melodies.

Aditya returns to Mumbai with the promise of a bigger, louder and unforgettable show this time. Strap on your dancing shoes and get ready to vibe to Aditya's unmatched energy as he performs on stage to some of his most memorable numbers.

Mumbai, Are You Ready To Sing Along With Aditya Gadhvi?

Mahahetvali, Naagar Nandji Na Laal, Khalasi and Rang Bhini Radha... the suspense is still on about which songs Aditya will sing on stage, but for his fans, who know each of his songs by rote, it is just a matter of a few hours before the live-in concert in Mumbai kicks off.

Talking to FPJ in an exclusive interview, Aditya Gadhvi shared: "Mumbai has given immense love to my concerts and music. Every time we come, we get the love that we didn't expect. The preps for the concert are going on for the past few months. We try our best to make people feel the power of music, especially traditional folk. The presentation is grand so that Gen Z will love it."

For Aditya, performing in any place in Mumbai, especially Jio Garden, which is such an iconic venue, is such a pride. "10 years ago, when I started off on this journey, I never thought that by singing Gujarati folk music, I'd be performing in Jio Garden, Mumbai, and two of my shows would be nearly sold out. That is a big blessing."

"I'm enjoying the fact that regional Indian music is reaching this platform. I feel my concert is special because in our culture, in a Dayro, we don't only sing. We also tell the story around it. That connects my music and art to a big audience. I'm glad that the younger generation is enjoying the music and the stories from our literature," he adds.

Ticket categories and pricing

Bookings for the concerts can be made through BookMyShow. After selecting the date and time, attendees can proceed to complete payment and download their tickets.

Travel, access, and venue connectivity

The closest metro station to Jio World Garden is Bandra Kurla Complex on the Aqua Line. Closest railway stations are Bandra and Kurla. You'll find several BEST buses going to BKC.