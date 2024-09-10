Lalita Saptami 2024: Muhurat, Significance And Rituals To Follow

Lalita Saptami 2024 | X (@Sarvesh35635036)

Lalita Saptami holds importance in the Hindu faith. Today is honoured as a day for Lalita Devi. This day commemorates Goddess Lalita's birthday, acclaimed as Radha Rani's beloved companion. Lalita Saptami will be observed on the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. September 10, 2024, is the date on which this day will be commemorated.



Significance Of Lalita Saptami 2024



Lalita Saptami is of great religious importance in Hinduism, as it is devoted to Radha Rani's most beloved Gopi. She was Radha Rani's closest and most cherished friend. She was the oldest of them all. She arrived on earth 14 years, eight months, and twenty days prior to Radha Rani's birth. Lalita Saptami is observed in honour of the birth of Lalita Devi. She is recognised as one of Radha Rani's Ashta Sakhis. She was recognised as the most faithful companion of Radha Ji as well.

Lalita Devi had 68 tirthas, or holy places, for liberating people from the six types of hatya, or killings: go-hatya (killing cows), krimi-hatya (consuming worms and insects), svana-hatya (eating dogs), brahma-hatya (harming brahmins), and atma-hatya (suicide).



It is thought that Krishna visited the temple tank Lalita Kunda to seek forgiveness for the sin of go-hatya, which he committed by defeating the demon Arista in the form of a bull.



Observing Puja Rituals On Lalita Saptami 2024.



All rituals Begin by praying to Lord Ganesha, followed by Lalita Devi, Goddess Parvati, and Shaligram Ji.



3. In front of the idol, light a diya using desi ghee, and offer coconut, turmeric, rice, sandalwood paste, milk, and flowers to Lalita Devi.



4. Water must be poured into a copper vessel in front of the idol.



5. Expectant mothers and individuals who are sick are allowed to fast from sunrise to sunset, and then end their fast in the evening. They ought to have one meal per day.



6. Those who are in perfect health will need to fast until the next morning and offer bhog to the Goddess. It is essential to include fruits in the bhog prasad.