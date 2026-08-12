Ladakh Hosts India’s First Black-Necked Crane Festival; LG Saxena Inaugurates The Event

Ladakh Hosts India’s First Black-Necked Crane Festival | X/ @lg_ladakh

Ladakh has hosted India’s first-ever Black-Necked Crane Festival, celebrating the region’s unique wildlife and highlighting efforts to protect one of the world’s most endangered crane species. The event was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The festival, which began from August 11 and will run until August 14 across Leh, aims to promote endangered species and link wildlife protection with local livelihoods and eco-tourism.

Ladakh celebrates Black-Necked Crane Festival

The union territory, Ladakh, is celebrating India's first-ever Black-Necked Crane Festival from August 11 till August 14. The festival brought together conservationists, researchers and experts from India and abroad, including representatives from the United Nations, Bhutan and Nepal. Around 16,000 Black-Necked Cranes are found across India, Bhutan, China and Nepal, while Ladakh is the only breeding habitat of the species in India.

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What is Black-Necked Crane bird?

The Black-Necked Crane is a rare migratory bird found across the high-altitude regions of the Tibetan Plateau, with Ladakh being one of its important breeding grounds in India. The birds arrive in the region during summer and are mainly spotted in areas such as the Changthang plateau, particularly around wetlands and marshes. The world's only alpine crane species has also been declared as the state bird of Ladakh and a symbol of peace.

Why the festival is important?

The festival aims to create greater awareness about the conservation of Black-Necked Cranes and their natural habitat. It also highlights the close connection between Ladakh’s communities, wetlands and wildlife.

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With changing environmental conditions, habitat loss and disturbances around breeding and feeding grounds posing challenges to several migratory species, conservation awareness has become increasingly important. Events such as this festival can encourage local participation while also introducing visitors to Ladakh’s rich biodiversity.

The Black-Necked Crane also holds cultural significance in Ladakh. It is considered an important part of the region’s natural heritage and is closely associated with local traditions and folklore.

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Ladakh's LG Saxena talks about protection of environment

In a video shared by IANS on X, LG Saxena says, "The first edition of the Ladakh Black-Necked Crane Festival is in many ways a reflection of this larger vision, development with responsibility, conservation with community participation and progress with respect for nature and culture. The participation of scientists, conservationists, researchers and the people from across India and world gives this festival a significance that goes far beyond geographical boundaries of Ladakh..." He made the remark during the inauguration day.