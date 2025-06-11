Labubu Or Lafufu? Fake Version Of This Viral Toy Goes On Sale; Here's How To Find The Real One

Labubu | File image

If you've been scrolling through social media lately, chances are you've stumbled upon a curious little figure with wild hair, spiky teeth, and a mischievous grin dangling from handbags, keychains, and even phone cases. Meet Labubu — the quirky collectible that's taken over the internet. However, with rising fame comes a growing issue of fake products. And unless you're paying close attention, your Labubu might actually be a sneaky Lafufu.

What is Labubu and why is it so popular?

Labubu is more than just a toy; it’s a designer collectible with cult status. Created by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung as part of The Monsters universe, Labubu draws inspiration from European fairy tales and folklore. First introduced in 2015, the character, along with others like Spooky, Zimomo, and Pato, has captured the fantasy of fans globally.

The real game-changer came in 2019 when Lung teamed up with Chinese toy powerhouse Pop Mart. Since then, Labubu's reach has exploded, thanks to Pop Mart’s blind box format, where you don’t know which figure you'll get until you open the box. Retailing worldwide, they have become addictive little luxury items for Gen Z and collectors alike.

Real vs Fake: How to spot the difference

With the market flooded by fake versions, here are five simple ways to tell if your Labubu is the real deal:

Examine the box quality: Authentic Labubu boxes are matte, slightly muted, and feel soft to the touch. A shiny, overly colourful box is a major red flag.

Scan the QR code: Real Labubus include a QR code that links directly to Pop Mart's official site. Fakes might redirect to lookalike sites or take suspiciously long to load.

Count the teeth: It sounds odd, but it works: an original Labubu figure has exactly nine teeth. Not more. Not less.

Look at the skin tone: Real Labubu dolls have a pale, peachy complexion. If yours looks neon pink or overly orange, chances are it’s a fake.

Use a UV light: Newer editions come with a UV-reactive stamp on the bottom of the right foot, indicating the toy’s series. For example, "Have A Seat" dolls will show Labubu sitting.