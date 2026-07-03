Kolkata’s Barfind Is In Mumbai As A Bar Residency Programme

Pic: Elemental Hospitality

Of the Indian cities making a mark for themselves for exceptional cocktails, Kolkata is a top contender. Modern and innovative bars like AMPM, The Conversation Room and Nutcase are punching above their weight class. The new kid on the block was supposed to be Barfind, a Kolkata speakeasy conceptualised and spearheaded by new-age hospitality venture, Elemental. However, Barfind had to shut down due to an unlawful eviction. A massive blow to the young team led by founder and CEO Diganta Chakraborty benefited Mumbai. But when one door closes, another opens. Barfind has become a travelling bar with its first stop in the financial capital, with a three-month residency.

Head bartender Laksh Tamang sipping on Barfind libation |

“Elemental has been in the business of pop-ups and experiences for a while now. The question was what is next after this. Barfind is the result of the social experiment to find the answer. If we have a travelling bar, a bar within a bar and if it moves, how will it operate and how will people react to it? Barfind in Mumbai is the result, and perhaps this is the way the future will unfold,” Chakaraborty shares.

Tucked away in Fort’s Kitab Mahal, at KMC, in a colonial-era space illuminated in red, Chakraborty and his team have added Barfind flourishes by stocking a tall shelf with memorabilia of inspiration and quirky artwork sprinkled across the walls. The cocktails are developed in association with Matteo Ciarpaglini, a former researcher at the award-winning Spanish bar, Paradiso. They are designed to follow a course-wise flow, similar to a food menu. The 10-drink menu varies in strength to cater to an evening of enjoyment, starting with savoury drinks to whet your appetite, moving to spirit-forward libations and ending with a drinkable sweet treat. The Barfind bar team of Laksh Tamang, Subha Sarkar and Ayushman Chakraborty ensures you get a drink that suits your mood.

The Garibaldi is the star of the show. Traditionally made with Campari and orange juice, here it gets a desi makeover with cape gooseberry. Spumante Marino is a refreshing option made using anise liqueur, white spirits, vermouth, clarified tomato water, and marine cordial. The Pistachio and Coffee is Barfind’s take on the ever-popular espresso martini, made using a cold brew-infused vodka and cognac, and topped with a vanilla pistachio foam and drizzled with citrus zest.

The food menu is succinct with bar bites that champion the taste of Kolkata. The truffle cream cheese pork wonton reminds you of Kolkata’s Chinatown fare with a soy-truffle broth topped with chilli bran crisp. Amongst must-haves are the Kolkata-style bhetki fish and chips, a bar-friendly version of begun bhaja, KMC’s version of the Bengali classic, and iconic jhal muri with mutton and creamy aloo posto. The Barfind adventure is a discovery of flavours that are as local as they are international and should not be missed.