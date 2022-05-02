Kojiki group expands into Philippines' Metro Manila

The steadily expanding digital media group Kojiki has started its expansion plans for 2022 with some significant acquisitions and recently opened its first office in Gujarat, India. Following its physical expansion, the company is due to open its first office in Metro Manila, Philippines.

The move comes as a continuation of the company's incredible growth in the digital domain over the past months. Through many of its new acquisitions as well as the existing media subsidiaries under its belt, Kojiki has raked in a tremendous amount of online engagement, with the number of monthly unique visitors growing exponentially.



Along with its expansion and growth in the digital domain, Kojiki CEO Sohel Moldharia states the importance of developing physical infrastructure for the company as well. "Opening up new offices in India and now in the Philippines is an integral part of our expansion plans. This not only allows us to be more capable of catering to our target audiences better but also grows our staff more efficiently. The advantage of offices includes having a staff that's aware of the know-how of the specific topography and the consumption patterns of the indigenous demographic. It also makes it easier for us to better cater to and organize our employees," said Moldharia.



Kojiki is also eying towards opening up offices in territories other than India and the Philippines. By the fourth quarter of 2022, the company aims to open several offices in the aforementioned regions as well as in other parts of Southeast Asia. "Metro Manilla serves as one of the more conducive locations for our office in the region. We have carried out several past operations as well as initiatives from the region that helped push it to the top of our catalog for the office locations we wanted to lock in on," added Moldharia.

With the rapidly growing number of websites and subsidiaries under its belt, Kojiki has witnessed a consequent need for offices as a solution to the growing staff and operations. The offices in Metro Manilla will serve to cater to the target demographic for the region as well as create and foster a more efficient machination for the expanding staff. The decision to open new offices in different territories also comes as a consequence of the immense growth the company has witnessed over the year and continues to do each passing day.



With Analyzing Market, Today's Ecommerce, and Weather News Point being three of the major acquisitions that Kojiki has made, the company needs a corresponding infrastructure to run and operate the staff in a more efficient manner. According to CEO Sohel Moldharia, the expansion plans for Manilla entail the opening of several new offices.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 12:47 PM IST