Know 5 interesting facts about the bile duct on this World Cholangiocarcinoma Day

World Cholangiocarcinoma Day, observed on the third Thursday in February from 2023 onward, is an international day that is observed to raise awareness about a very rare but aggressive type of cancer.

Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare type of cancer that develops in the bile ducts and small tubes that carry digestive fluids into and around the liver. It also affects the gallbladder.

The bile ducts are thin tubes that transport a fluid called ‘bile’ from the liver to the gallbladder and to the intestine to help digest fats.

5 facts about the bile duct that will surprise you:

Compared to the length of the intestines, the bile duct, which averages about four to five inches, is quite short.

The bile duct drains a fluid called ‘bile’ from the liver and gallbladder into the small intestine, where the bile aids in the digestion of fats in food.

Small parasitic flatworms can live in the bile ducts and cause a condition known as ‘liver rot.’

When the bile duct is blocked as a result of gallstones in the body, it may cause an enlargement of the gallbladder.

The bile duct can be directly examined for the presence of gallstones, tumors, or inflammation through a technique known as endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography.

