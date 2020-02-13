Kiss Day 2020: Messages, quotes, GIFs to send over WhatsApp or SMS

With Valentine's Day around the corner, this might be the perfect time to tell your significant other how you feel.

After celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, and Hug Day -- we're now on the last phase of Valentine's Week. Today, that is Thursday, might be the best time to express your affection with a kiss. Or, by sending a message expressing a similar sentiment.

But if you're wondering what kind of message or quote to send to your significant other, fret not. We've got you covered.

Here are a few romantic yet cute messages, quotes and GIFs that you can use:

1. Happiness is like a kiss. It feels best when you give it to someone else!

2. I still remember how I felt when we first kissed my love! Happy kiss day!

3. Nothing can be more precious than sharing a special moment with you. Happy Kiss Day!

4.