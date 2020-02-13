Kiss Day 2020: Messages, quotes, GIFs to send over WhatsApp or SMS

With Valentine's Day around the corner, this might be the perfect time to tell your significant other how you feel.
After celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, and Hug Day -- we're now on the last phase of Valentine's Week. Today, that is Thursday, might be the best time to express your affection with a kiss. Or, by sending a message expressing a similar sentiment.
But if you're wondering what kind of message or quote to send to your significant other, fret not. We've got you covered.
Here are a few romantic yet cute messages, quotes and GIFs that you can use:
1. Happiness is like a kiss. It feels best when you give it to someone else!
2. I still remember how I felt when we first kissed my love! Happy kiss day!
3. Nothing can be more precious than sharing a special moment with you. Happy Kiss Day!
4.
5. My eyes are eager to see you, my ears are eager to hear you and my lips are eager to kiss you. I miss you sweetheart...Happy Kiss Day!
6. Any man who can drive safely while kissing a pretty girl is simply not giving the kiss the attention it deserves.
-- (wrongly attributed to Albert Einstein)
7.
8. “Ancient lovers believed a kiss would literally unite their souls, because the spirit was said to be carried in one's breath.”
― Eve Glicksman
9. Even after so many years of being in love with you! Our every kiss still feels like the first one!
10.
We hope that list helps.
In related news, did you know that there exist several types of kisses? From the rather old-world kiss on the hand to rubbing noses in an Eskimo kiss -- the options are endless.
