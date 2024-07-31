Kiara Advani's Fitness Regime, Know Her Secret To A Healthy Lifestyle

Canva

Birthday girl, Kiara Advani is one of Bollywood's top actresses who has delivered a variety of performances. Her characters have truly resonated with the audience and her simplicity is what made her gain millions of fans. She has always maintained a healthy lifestyle but it won't come as a surprise to you to know that she follows a consistent workout routine and consumes a diet that is suitable for her body. Let's get to know her fitness secret.

Cardio Workout

Kiara engages in HIIT (High-intensity interval training). She has incorporated this training in her fitness routine. Normally, cardio exercises such as running and walking enhances you cardiovascular health but HIIT involves short but intense exercises followed by rest. This helps in improving metabolism and overall health.

Strength Training

The actress trains with weights to work the muscles and maintain a healthy body. She also performs bodyweight exercises to increase strength and endurance.

A balanced diet

Kiara does not believe in fad diets. She spoke about how she prefers ghar ka khana over any cuisine. "I am not somebody who can do fad diets or intermittent (fasting). For me, it is ghar ka khaana – boiled and without too much masala. It is usually the same food that I genuinely enjoy eating. I look forward to my bhindi, my salmon, and my pumpkin. Those are things which I love,” Kiara told Kareena Kapoor Khan on What Woman Want show.

Core Workouts

A strong core is important if you're aiming for a fit and toned body. Kiara performs core exercises such as planks, crunches and russian twists. The actress is often seen flaunting her abs in the outfits at award nights. Additionaly, she also includes Pilates in her workout that allows her to increase flexibility and tone her required set of muscles.

Yoga

The Bhool-Bhoolaiya 2 actress not only takes care of her physical fitness but also nourishes her mental health. She performs yoga poses such as downward dog, warrior, and tree pose to stretch followed by a meditation session to improve over all body conditioning and mental well-being.