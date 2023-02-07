Kerry Adler - the orator and environmentalist, inspiring a whole generation |

In the face of changing climatic conditions and uncertainties those contributing to the cause of prevention and conservation of the environment should be given due recognition as well as acknowledgment. One such name is definitely Kerry Adler, the Chief Executive Officer of SkyPower Global Group.

Kerry being a visionary leader paved way for the foundation of SkyPower back in 2003 and since then aided to boost growth and advancement of the company that in today’s time has become one of the largest and most innovative renewable companies. Kerry’s vision of focusing and enhancing the renewable energy sector has been a total game changer that has contributed immensely towards the climate cause.

Understanding the potential of solar energy, under the staunch leadership of Kerry Adler, SkyPower has focused extensively on the development of large-scale solar energy generation projects. It is imperative to note that with innovative ideas and sheer determination, Kerry has attained remarkable success and currently, SkyPower has a presence in over 35 countries and four continents around the world.

Kerry Adler is not a name to be neglected, as with his great entrepreneurial skills which encompass the tool of modern, progressive and exceptional operational approaches, he has been able to attain fame and recognition, thus inspiring a whole generation. He never valued profit over nature and this is the reason why his approach towards giving sustainable solutions to the climate woes has been appreciated.

Kerry is the man of the moment and has several personal skills that keep him apart in the crowd. It won’t be an understatement to say that he the crowd’s favourite because of his great oratory skills. Being a world-renowned speaker and advocate for Climate Change and Climate Action, Kerry has made sure to prove his point that even with determination and dedication towards the environment, entrepreneurship and business could be sustained with substantive profit coming the way.

Kerry Adler is an inspiration for an entire generation and all his peers have taken inspiration from his approach towards risk mitigation of climate change and finding innovative ideas to find sustainable solutions to protect the depletion of the environment. Lise Kingo, CEO & Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact from 2015-2020, said, “Mr. Adler is a passionate advocate for climate change, particularly clean energy. He is leading developments towards a renewable power sector in Canada and international markets for sustainable energy solutions – making him a Pioneer on climate action.”

Kerry has made such an impact in the circle of the environmentalist that his keynotes speeches and addresses are attended by thousands of them throughout the world each year, thus, further augmenting his popularity and fan base who are in total awe of his passion, all-embracing knowledge, and track record.

