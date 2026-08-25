Kerala Marks Uthradam On Tuesday And Offer Prayer At Guruvayur Temple In Thrissur Ahead Of Thiru Onam; CM VD Satheesan Extends Wishes

Kerala Marks Uthradam On Tuesday And Offer Prayer At Guruvayur Temple In Thrissur |

Kerala is observing Uthradam on Tuesday, August 25, with traditional prayers and festive preparations underway across the state ahead of Thiru Onam, which is the main day of the Onam celebrations. Devotees have been visiting temples and preparing their homes to welcome the harvest festival, which holds deep cultural significance in Kerala.

At the renowned Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in Thrissur, devotees offered prayers and sought blessings ahead of Thiru Onam. The temple witnessed a festive atmosphere as people gathered to participate in rituals and mark the auspicious occasion.

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Kerala celebrates Uthradam on Tuesday

On Tuesday, August 25, 2026, Kerala is observing Uthradam, which is celebrated a day before Onam. On the occasion of Uthradam, a large crowd of devotees was seen at the Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur. Devotees were seen in traditional clothes wearing white colour and offered banana to the Lord Guruvayurappan.

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About Uthradam

Uthradam, also known as Uthradam Nakshatra, is considered an important day in the Onam celebrations. It falls on the day before Thiru Onam and is traditionally associated with final preparations for the festival. Families clean and decorate their homes, purchase fresh clothes and prepare traditional delicacies as they get ready to celebrate Onam.

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The festival is closely linked to the legend of King Mahabali, whose annual return to Kerala is celebrated during Onam. According to popular belief, Mahabali visits his people during this period, making the festival a celebration of prosperity, unity and cultural heritage.

CM VD Satheesan extends wishes

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Leader of Opposition and CM of the state, VD Satheesan, also extended his wishes to people on the occasion. He conveyed greetings to Malayalis and wished for happiness, prosperity and harmony during the festive season. He shared the message of Uthradam by sharing his photo. The CM wrote, "Kerala awakens in the Uthrada Poojiva Pooram...With love Best wishes #happyonam."

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With Thiru Onam approaching, markets, temples and households across Kerala are witnessing increased activity. From elaborate pookalams and traditional feasts to temple rituals and family gatherings, the state is embracing the festive spirit.

Final preparations for Onam

Uthradam thus marks the final day of preparations before Thiru Onam, which brings communities together to celebrate one of Kerala’s most cherished festivals.