Katrina Kaif's Fitness Regime Will Give You The Workout Motivation You Need

Apart from being a versatile actress, Katrina Kaif has time and again proven that she is a fitness enthusiast and she does not compromise her workout routine, no matter what.

The actress is often seen going to the gyms, yoga classes and Pilates sessions. She leaves the audiences in awe of her chiselled body, abs and glowing skin. Her fans are often left wondering what her secret behind reverse ageing is. Well, fitness, eating right and prioritising mental health is the secret to a healthy body.

Katrina believes in following a diverse workout routine to keep herself motivated. Whenever she isn't shooting, she is found engaged in rigorous work outs.

She often takes her workout videos to Instagram sharing her thoughts and motivation behind her workouts. "Pain is just another sensation. Don't be afraid of it, don't run from the pain. Many days, I was so tired; it felt different this time, tougher. My body was sore, but I would tell myself to take it as a challenge and see how much I could face today" said Katrina Kaif in the caption of gym video she posted on Instagram.

Katrina is also known for performing stunts and action moves with such grace. She attends various training sessions before performing the stunts in front of the camera. In all the Tiger movies, Katrina is seen acing her spy agent moves. This shows how she is truly engrossed in not only performing well but also manages to find different ways of training her body. "During training, we created an alter ego. So even if I was tired, SHE wasn’t tired; she was going to war! Your mind will stop you much before your body does. Once you decide, commit and do it, no matter what! And the work is ALWAYS worth it", she said with another workout video on Instagram.

It is essential to know that motivation isn't going to come to you naturally. You need to move and find it in order to see results and achieve your physique goals. In the end, what really matters is how badly you want something to change in your routine. When you really want it, you get to work!