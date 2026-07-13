Kate Middleton Hands Wimbledon 2026 Trophy To Jannik Sinner In Elegant Sage Green Dress

Kate Middleton presenting trophy to Jannik Sinner | Image Courtesy: X (@shelikhovskij)

As another memorable Wimbledon came to an end, all eyes weren't just on the champion lifting the trophy, they were also on the Princess of Wales. Kate Middleton made a graceful return to Centre Court for the men's singles final, joining Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte for one last appearance at this year's tournament. Elegant as ever, she presented the coveted Wimbledon trophy to champion Jannik Sinner while delivering yet another masterclass in timeless royal style.

Kate Middleton's elegant Wimbledon finale look

For the championship match, Kate embraced understated sophistication in a sage-green Emilia Wickstead creation. The refined midi dress featured a structured silhouette crafted from luxurious wool crepe, while a dramatic cape-inspired overlay draped effortlessly across the shoulders.

Keeping the styling refined, Kate paired the elegant dress with tan Ralph Lauren pumps that complemented the muted green hue beautifully. She carried a matching DeMellier handbag, while sparkling Van Cleef & Arpels earrings added a subtle touch of luxury.

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No Wimbledon appearance is complete without the tournament's iconic colours, and the Princess proudly wore the signature green-and-purple Wimbledon bow pinned neatly to her dress, a long-standing tradition associated with her role at the prestigious championship.

Her hair was styled in loose, softly curled waves that framed her face, while fresh, natural makeup with softly defined eyes and a glowing complexion completed the chic daytime look.

Bold red moment before final

Kate's sage-green ensemble marked her final Wimbledon appearance of the year, following another standout fashion moment just a day earlier during the women's singles final.

For that occasion, she embraced bold summer dressing in a vibrant red Roland Mouret dress featuring a wrapped bodice, peplum detailing and a belted waist. Styled with nude pumps, a cream handbag, delicate jewellery and her signature natural beauty look, the outfit offered a striking contrast to the softer elegance of her closing-day appearance.