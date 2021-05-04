Karl Marx Birth Anniversary: Best inspirational quotes you ought to know

Karl Marx was a German philosopher, economist, historian, sociologist, political theorist, journalist and social revolutionary. He was born on May 5, 1818, in Trier, Germany and studied law and philosophy at university.

He married Jenny von Westphalen in 1843.

Marx became stateless due to his political publications and lived in exile with his wife and children for decades in London.

While in London, he continued to develop his thought in collaboration with German thinker Friedrich Engels and continued to publish his writings. His best-known titles are the 1848 pamphlet The Communist Manifesto and the three-volume Das Kapital.

Marx's political and philosophical thought had enormous influence on subsequent intellectual, economic and political history. His name has been used as an adjective, a noun, and a school of social theory.

Some of Karl Marx's best quotes are:

1. Last words are for fools who haven't said enough.

2. Religion is the opium of the masses.

3. History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce.

4. The philosophers have only interpreted the world, in various ways. The point, however, is to change it.

5. Revolutions are the locomotives of history.

6. The history of all previous societies have been the history of class struggles.

7. There is a specter haunting Europe, the specter of Communism.

8.Men make their own history, but they do not make it as they please.

9. From each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs.

10. Workers of the world unite, you have nothing to lose but your chains.

11. Capitalism: Teach a man to fish but the fish he catches aren't his. They belong to the person paying him to fish and if he's lucky he might get paid enough to buy a few fish for himself.

12. The tradition of all dead generations weighs like a nightmare on the brains of the living.