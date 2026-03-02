Karan Aujla Mumbai Concert: Easy & Fast Guide To Reach MMRDA Grounds By Metro, Train For The Ultimate Holi Bash

Celebrate the festival of colours with unmissable Punjabi beats as Indian hitmaker Karan Aujla brings his massive Pop Culture Tour to Mumbai with a special Holi edition at the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), on Monday, March 3, 2026, starting at 10:00 AM.

So, if you are attending the Karan Aujla's Mumbai concert, here are some easy and practical ways to reach MMRDA Ground in BKC.

By metro

One of the fastest and easiest ways to reach the venue is by metro. You can take the Metro Aqua Line, which runs between Cuff Parade and JVLR. For MMRDA Grounds, get down at the BKC metro station and a quick auto ride will take you to the location.

By local train

Apart from the metro, Mumbai locals are the easiest and most effective way to reach. The nearest major railway stations are Kurla Station (Central Line) and Bandra Station (Western Line). From both Kurla and Bandra, you can take a short auto or cab ride of about 10 minutes and reach the venue.

By bus

Several bus routes serve BKC and the surrounding area. For example: Bus numbers 181, 303, 310, A-22 and A-310 connect major stations like Kurla and Bandra to the venue area. The walk from the nearest bus stop (Swavalamban Bhavan, BKC) to the ground is around 3–4 minutes.

By cab or self-drive

You can also reach the venue directly by road. If you choose to travel by cab, auto or your own vehicle, allow extra time because BKC can be subject to heavy traffic especially on event days. However, public transport is advisable to reach the venue smoothly.

