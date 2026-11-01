Karnataka Celebrates Rajyotsava With Regional Fervour On November 1; Why It Matters? | X

Karnataka is celebrating Kannada Rajyotsava with great enthusiasm and regional fervour on Sunday, November 1, 2026. Also known as Karnataka Formation Day, the occasion marks the formation of the state on November 1, 1956, following the reorganisation of Indian states on linguistic lines. The day celebrates the Kannada language, culture, heritage and identity, bringing people together through colourful festivities and cultural programmes. Let's understand its history and significance.

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Karnataka Celebrates Rajyotsava

On Sunday, November 1, 2026, Karnataka is celebrating Rajyotsava. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hoisted the national flag on Sunday on the occasion of the 71st Karnataka Rajyotsava. He also hoisted the state's yellow-and-red Kannada flag. The event was organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy. Earlier, the Chief Minister offered floral tributes to the statue of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari on the premises of Vidhana Soudha.

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Why Is Karnataka Rajyotsava Celebrated On November 1?

Karnataka Rajyotsava commemorates the formation of Karnataka in 1956. Before its formation, Kannada-speaking regions were spread across several administrative territories, including the Bombay Presidency, Madras Presidency, Hyderabad State and the princely state of Mysore.

After India's independence, the movement to unite Kannada-speaking regions gained momentum under the leadership of several Kannada activists and organisations advocating linguistic unity. On November 1, 1956, these regions were brought together to form the enlarged Mysore State under the States Reorganisation Act. Later, on November 1, 1973, the state was officially renamed Karnataka under the leadership of then Chief Minister Devaraj Urs.

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Significance Of Karnataka Rajyotsava

Karnataka Rajyotsava holds immense cultural and historical significance for the people of Karnataka. The occasion celebrates the state's linguistic identity, literary heritage, traditions and rich cultural diversity.

The day is marked by the hoisting of the Karnataka flag, cultural performances, traditional music, dance programmes and public celebrations. Educational institutions, government offices and cultural organisations also organise special events to mark the occasion.