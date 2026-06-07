Kangana Ranaut Brings Vintage Glamour At Mumbai Event In Floral Polka-Dot Saree & Statement Pearls |

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut made a striking appearance at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata in Mumbai, serving a masterclass in vintage-inspired elegance. Known for her love for handwoven textiles and classic Indian silhouettes, Kangana once again proved why she remains one of Bollywood's most distinctive style icons.

For the media interaction, Kangana opted for a sophisticated saree set from Jaipur-based label Rukhmani. The ivory-toned drape featured an eye-catching blend of playful black polka dots and vibrant floral motifs, creating a perfect balance between retro charm and feminine grace. The saree's soft floral print, highlighted with shades of red, pink and blue, added a refreshing touch to the otherwise monochrome palette.

The fitted sleeveless blouse elevated the ensemble with its structured silhouette, allowing the saree's intricate print to take center stage. Rather than overwhelming the look with excessive embellishments, Kangana kept the outfit refined and polished, letting the craftsmanship and styling speak for themselves.

The true highlight of her appearance was her exquisite jewellery selection from Amaris. Kangana accessorised her look with the luxurious Savera earrings, reportedly worth ₹6.73 lakh, paired with the brand's Nizam pearl necklace, valued at approximately ₹13.63 lakh.

The layered pearl choker instantly lent a regal, old-world appeal to the ensemble. Featuring delicate rows of pearls and an ornate pendant at the centre, the necklace beautifully complemented the vintage mood of the saree. Matching pearl-and-diamond earrings added just the right amount of sparkle without distracting from the overall elegance.

She styled her hair in a sleek high ponytail with softly curled ends, reminiscent of classic Hollywood glamour. Her signature winged eyeliner, defined brows, subtle nude lips, and a small black bindi added a touch of traditional sophistication while keeping the overall look contemporary.

Completing the ensemble was a pair of luxury Jimmy Choo heels, adding understated glamour to the look. The footwear blended seamlessly with the sophisticated styling and ensured the outfit remained polished from head to toe.