Kaas Plateau Flower Season 2026: Best Time To Visit, How To Reach From Mumbai And Pune |

If you're looking for a quick monsoon escape from Mumbai or Pune, Kaas Plateau, or Kaas Pathar, is one destination that deserves a spot on your list. Located around 25 km from Satara, the UNESCO-listed biodiversity hotspot transforms into a colourful carpet of seasonal wildflowers during the monsoon and early post-monsoon months.

With hundreds of seasonal and endemic flowering species blooming across the plateau, Kaas offers a spectacular landscape that changes throughout the season. The flowering season generally runs from late August to early October, although the exact peak depends on rainfall and weather conditions.

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When Is The Best Time To Visit Kaas Pathar?

The best time to witness the flower bloom is from late August to early October, with September usually offering some of the most vibrant floral displays. Different varieties bloom at different times, so the appearance of the plateau can change considerably from one visit to another.

How To Reach Kaas Pathar From Pune

Kaas Plateau is approximately 125 km from Pune, making it a popular road-trip destination. From Pune, travellers can take the NH48 towards Satara and continue towards Kaas after reaching the city.

The journey can take around 3–4 hours, depending on traffic, weather and the exact starting point in Pune. Satara is the main gateway to the plateau, which is around 25 km away.

How To Reach Kaas Pathar From Mumbai

For travellers coming from Mumbai, Kaas is roughly 278 km away, according to Maharashtra Tourism. The usual route is via NH48 towards Satara, followed by the drive from Satara to Kaas Plateau.

The road journey can take around 5–6 hours, depending on traffic and road conditions. An early morning start can make the trip more comfortable, especially if you're planning to spend the day exploring the plateau.

Can You Reach Kaas By Train?

Satara Railway Station is the nearest railway station and is connected to Mumbai, Pune and other major cities. From Satara, visitors can continue towards Kaas by taxi, local transport or bus.

What About Parking And Entry?

Since Kaas is an ecologically sensitive area, visitor numbers are regulated to help protect its fragile biodiversity. Maharashtra Tourism recommends booking entry passes in advance, particularly during the peak flowering season.