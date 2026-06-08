June 2026 Travel: 6 Budget-Friendly Getaways Near Mumbai For Adventure & Relaxation

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It's getting really hot in Mumbai, and this is the best time to plan a quick trip to get out of the city. Hoping to take a getaway without spending too much money? Check out these travel destinations with scenic hills, beautiful lakes, lovely beaches, and stunning views. They are all within hours of Mumbai and are perfect for people who are seeking a fun adventure. Scroll down to find six summer destinations that are worth adding to your June travel bucket list.

Matheran

A hill station, Matheran is about 80 km from Mumbai, and is known for its cool weather, greenery and vehicle-free roads. There are no cars allowed here, which gives the destination its peaceful atmosphere. You can spend your days enjoying the view from Panorama Point and Echo Point. Enjoy the fresh air as you walk around, and don't forget to take the cute toy train ride.

Karjat

It is a place that young people like to visit because of its affordability and fun adventure activities. It has rivers, waterfalls, and places to trek. You can also stay in budget farmhouses or homes, which makes it a great place to go with a group of friends or for weekend picnics.

Igatpuri

This town in Maharashtra is worth visiting for its natural beauty. It's known for its misty mountains and places to trek. Head to Igatpuri if you want to get out of the city, reconnect with nature, and enjoy cool air.

Bhandardara

If you want to go to a place that's not too crowded, Bhandardara is a great option. It has a refreshing alternative to these crowded hotspots. It is home to Arthur Lake and Randha Falls, with amazing mountain views. It is perfect for people who want to relax and enjoy nature. You can also go stargazing and camping there.

Bordi

A charming beach town that is not as crowded as other places, it combines natural beauty with small-town charm. It has a clean beach, green trees, and a really relaxing atmosphere, making it ideal for a break. If you want to go on a budget-friendly escape to the beach, Bordi is a great place to go.

Velas

Located in the Konkan region, it is known for its turtle conservation efforts. It has beaches and traditional homes and is really peaceful. If you want to experience a side of Maharashtra, Velas is a great place to visit.

This feature has been written by Vyona Mascarenhas.