JRD Tata 122nd Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About The Aviation Pioneer Who Gave India Its First Airline

JRD Tata 122nd Birth Anniversary |

Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata, one of India's greatest industrialists and aviation pioneers, is remembered for transforming the country's aviation sector and expanding the Tata Group into a global business powerhouse. On his 122nd birth anniversary, people across India pay tribute to the visionary who introduced the nation's first commercial airline and played a crucial role in shaping modern Indian industry. JRD Tata is also known as the father of Indian aviation and the visionary behind Air India.

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About JRD Tata

JRD Tata introduced India's first commercial airline, Tata Airlines, in 1932. He became India's first licensed pilot and personally flew the historic inaugural mail flight from Karachi to Bombay. He was born on July 29, 1904, in Paris, France. JRD Tata belonged to the illustrious Tata family. He had a multicultural upbringing and later became an Indian citizen. His passion for flying began at a young age.

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First Indian commercial pilot

In 1929, JRD Tata became the first Indian to receive a commercial pilot's licence. His love for aviation soon turned into a historic milestone. He personally piloted a small aircraft carrying mail from Karachi to Bombay (now Mumbai) on October 15, 1932, marking the launch of Tata Aviation Service. The venture later evolved into Tata Airlines, which eventually became Air India. After Independence, the airline was nationalised in 1953, but in a historic development, the Tata Group regained ownership of Air India in 2022.

Leadership and lasting legacy

Beyond aviation, JRD Tata served as the chairman of the Tata Group for over five decades. Under his leadership, the group expanded into sectors such as steel, automobiles, chemicals, hospitality, information technology and consumer products. He was known not only for his business acumen but also for his commitment to employee welfare, innovation and ethical corporate governance.

JRD Tata received numerous honours for his contributions. In 1955 and 1992, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan and India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, respectively. JRD Tata passed away on November 29, 1993, in Geneva, Switzerland, at the age of 89. His legacy continues to inspire entrepreneurs, aviators and business leaders.

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Lesser-known facts

Did you know that JRD Tata spent a year serving in the French Army's Spahis regiment before choosing to make India his permanent home.

When he entered the family enterprise, he began as an unpaid trainee at Tata & Sons.

According to a famous anecdote, he inspected Air India flights not just for service, but by walking the cabin to check whether airplane washrooms were maintained down to the precise placement of toilet paper.