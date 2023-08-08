Joan Kors, Mother Of Eponymous Luxury Fashion Brand Owner Michael Kors Dies At 84

Mother, muse and former brand ambassador of design- er Michael Kors. Joan Kors, 84, died peacefully of heart failure at her home in Los Angeles on August 5, 2023. According to reports, a private funeral and burial will be held for her in Los Angeles.

Known for her impeccable style and fashion, Joan was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised on Long Island, where she graduated from Farmingdale High School. She started modeling at the age of 18 in both print advertising and runway shows. She later became a house model at the House of Revlon in New York City. She stopped modeling in the early 1960s to become a stay-at-home mother and homemaker. She also worked as an executive assistant at a law firm in New York through much of the 1970s. She moved to Los An- geles in 1977 to begin a new career in the home textiles industry, joining her father, Austin Hamburger, a long- time veteran in the home textile world.

In the early 1980s, she started her own firm, designing and manufacturing a variety of decorative pillows, placemats and napkins. Her home textile collection was called At Home with Joan Kors. She exited the home textile world in the early 1990s to join her son, Michael Kors, at his fashion firm as the West Coast brand ambassador. Joan was an animal lover and supporter of human rights.

"My mother was an iconoclast in so many ways. She was strong and independent and definitely forged her own path. She raised me as a single mom and her life ran the gamut from young fashion model to athlete to home furnishings designer," said Michael Kors. "She was a great supporter and a constant source of inspiration."

Joan is survived by her son Michael, her son-in- law Lance Le Pere, and her brother James Hamburger.

Read Also 8 stunning-royal time pieces by Michael Kors

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)