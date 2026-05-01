Jazz Is Back On The Menu Across India’s Dining Scene

The Hedonist at Fairmont Mumbai finds jazz at its foundation |

Once, where commercial and pop music would leave people gyrating, there is a subtle shift towards live music performances. Live saxophones with powerful vocals and foot-tapping percussion are finding their space in a crowd full of DJ consoles and techno mixes. After years of being shunned as a niche, drawing only enthusiasts and artists, jazz is finding a new audience. This is being amplified by restaurants and bars offering a platform and exposure to diners, who, in return, are exhausted of yelling across a table to be heard over headbanging DJ mixes.

The country recently celebrated International Jazz Day, an annual UNESCO-proclaimed commemoration on April 30, with restaurants such as The Piano Man, across its various outlets in Delhi-NCR, hosting artists such as Sameer Benny Collective, Arjun Sagar Gupta and Tamanna’s Quartet. In Mumbai, Gaylord has Louis Banks, Sanjay Divecha, Joe Alvares and singer Tea put on a grand show. Spanish-European restaurant Milagro hosted a special Jazz Night. Antisocial Mumbai will be celebrating Jazz with a line-up of artists including Adil Manuel Collective, Alyssa Mendoza and DJ Aoki Yabaaai on May 2, 2026.

The Hedonist at Fairmont Mumbai finds jazz at its foundation |

In Bengaluru, Olive Beach Bengaluru brought back its live music IP, Olive and All That Jazz, featuring Funky Dory. “My first restaurant was built around great jazz, and it has been a lovely part of my journey ever since. It’s wonderful to see that today, people across age groups are rediscovering and enjoying jazz. I think the current momentum comes from a growing appreciation for more immersive and experiential dining, where music plays a key role in setting the mood,” shares AD Singh, MD & Founder, Olive Group of Restaurants.

Restaurants have historically been the biggest stages for Jazz artists. Kolkata’s Trincas, an eatery known for its patronage of music, revived Jazz performances since 2021. Red Velvet Quartet plays every Saturday and Sunday during lunch service. The resurgence of jazz is closely tied to a larger cultural shift toward experiential and immersive dining. It echoes the renewed appreciation for analog experiences in a digital-first world, whether it’s vinyl, craft cocktails, or live instrumentation. Today’s audiences are seeking more than just music; they’re looking for atmosphere, storytelling, and emotional connection.

Jazz band performing at BlueBop Café Mumbai |

“As hospitality becomes increasingly experience-led, guests are gravitating toward venues that offer depth, authenticity, and atmosphere beyond just food and décor. Jazz brings timeless sophistication and emotional richness, making it a natural fit for this shift,” Eesha Sukhi, Founder of The Bluebop Cafe & Bar, explains the momentum and the popularity. She introduced jazz to BlueBop Café, inspired by my brother, a clarinet and saxophone player with several years of experience. “We wanted to give people the chance to hear and experience what we believe is authentic jazz, while also providing a platform for talented musicians to showcase the genre in its truest form,” she adds.

In cities like Mumbai, where the nightlife landscape is evolving, there’s been a clear gap for spaces where music is not just background, but structural to the experience, and that’s exactly where jazz is finding its moment again. The Hedonist bar at Fairmont Mumbai heavily leans on the golden jazz era, with the interiors inspired by the 1920s Jazz Age and Art Deco. “Jazz allows us to create a cohesive narrative where design, music, and mixology all speak the same language. It also offers versatility ranging from soft, intimate sets to more expressive, high-energy performances, making it ideal for a space that evolves seamlessly through the evening,” adds Prasad Metrani, Executive Assistant Manager – Food and Beverage, Fairmont Mumbai & Roswyn – A Morgans Originals Hotel.

Tamil Jazz Collective performing during Listen Greater 2026 by Greater Than |

Beyond the walls of an eatery, jazz is finding new patrons with initiatives like Listen Greater by Greater Than, the homegrown gin brand. The IP began to provide musicians with a meaningful stage and new ears. This year, Listen Greater hosted the Tamil Jazz Collective for a five-city, five-day tour. As a musical genre, Jazz is known for its improvisational charm and emotional depth. It reached its peak in the 1920s through the ‘50s and ‘60s, spanning blues, bebop, and the classical influences, all designed to enhance overall social experience. “Mainstream jazz today isn’t seen as retro; it includes songs people are familiar with, but with the freedom for artists to interpret them in their own way. This makes it more accessible and engaging for newer audiences,” adds Singh. The popularity of jazz reflects a shift away from high-energy, transactional nightlife toward something more nuanced, curated, and emotionally engaging. “There is also a growing appreciation for craft and artistry, whether it’s in music, cocktails, or design. Diners are drawn to environments where every detail feels considered and where they can discover something new with each visit,” states Metrani.

In many ways, jazz aligns perfectly with this mindset: Its comeback signals a broader move toward slow luxury in the food and dining space, where experiences are savoured rather than rushed.